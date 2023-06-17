10 Things You Need to Know About Aaliyah Mendes

Aaliyah Mendes is widely known for her magnetic charm on social media, and for being Shawn Mendes’s sister. To anybody hearing her name for the first time, she’s simply the pop star’s sister. But while her journey may seem like a well-crafted fairytale, there’s so much more to this extraordinarystar than meets the eye.
When explored beyond glam, you’ll discover a multifaceted individual whose story is super enchanting. Most people who know her usually aren’t aware of the facts we’ve listed in this article. So join us as we unravel the enigma of Aaliyah Mendes and explore ten captivating aspects about her.
1. Aaliyah Mendes Rose to Fame for Being Shawn Mendes’ Sister
In a world where talent runs deep, it’s not uncommon for remarkable individuals to emerge from the shadows of their famous siblings. Mendes, however, has left no stone unturned in carving her own unique path. So while fans did get to learn about her through Shawn Mendes — they stuck with her for her charismatic persona and social media posts.
2. She Has a Middle Name That Not Many People Know About
Beyond the limelight and her online persona, Mendes harbors a well-kept secret — a middle name that not many people are aware of. While her social media presence revolves around her first and last name, Aaliyah Mendes’s Instagram username subtly unveils her middle name: Maria. Thus, completing her full name as Aaliyah Maria Mendes.
3. Aaliyah Mendes is Now a Model and Famous Instagram Personality
Aaliyah Mendes has modeled for different clothing brands. One notable highlight in her modeling career was her appearance in Tommy Hilfiger’s Classics Reborn campaign, where she shared the spotlight with her talented brother, Shawn Mendes. With each photoshoot and campaign, Mendes continues to solidify her status as a rising model and a prominent Instagram personality.
4. She Plays Ice Hockey Quite Fondly
Among her various interests — ice hockey holds a special place in Mendes’s heart. Fondly sharing glimpses on social media, she has delighted fans with posts of her engaging in friendly games on the ice multiple times. Why wouldn’t she? She is born in Canada, after all.
5. Aaliyah Mendes Grew Up in Canada
Mendes’s journey began in the picturesque city of Pickering, Ontario, Canada. Born on September 13, 2003, she grew up alongside her brother in a warm and nurturing environment, guided by their loving parents. Hailing from the diverse and vibrant Canadian landscape, her upbringing undoubtedly played a significant role in shaping her character and fueling her creative pursuits.
6. She and Her Brother Used to Make Videos on Vine Before Getting Famous
Shawn Mendes first gained a following in 2013 after posting a song on the video-sharing platform called “Vine”. At that time, Aaliyah Mendes, too, used to post fun-loving videos on the platform. In fact, after the platform was shut down in 2017, she shortly shifted to Musical.ly. She now enjoys a similar following on her TikTok and Instagram platforms.
7. Her Brother Got a Tattoo For Her
You may be familiar with the guitar tattoo on Shawn Mendes’s arm. But did you know that on his collarbone, he has a tattoo after his sister’s name? That’s right. “Aaliyah Maria” is what the tattoo says and it’s placed precisely below her brother’s left collarbone, showcasing their bond.
8. Aaliyah Mendes is a Virgo
Mendes, born on September 13th, proudly claims the zodiac sign of Virgo. Known for their attention to detail and analytical nature, Virgos are often characterized as diligent and hardworking individuals. Mendes’ Virgo traits likely contribute to her unwavering dedication and commitment to her craft, fueling her creative endeavors and shaping her journey.
9. She Has a Dog Named Oreo
Beyond the glitz and glamour of the spotlight — Mendes finds solace and companionship in her beloved canine friend, Oreo. With an adorable name that reflects his black and white fur, Oreo holds a special place in her heart. Their bond exemplifies the unconditional love and joy that pets bring to our lives.
10. Aaliyah Mendes Has a Very Active TikTok Platform
In the realm of social media, Mendes has conquered yet another domain — TikTok. With her charismatic personality and creative flair, Aaliyah Mendes has cultivated a significant following on the popular video-sharing platform. Since the culture on TikTok is quite similar to Vine and Musical.ly, it’s probably a platform that lets her stay true to her roots.