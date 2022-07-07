10 Things You Didn’t Know about Haley Hoffman Smith

When Haley Hoffman Smith was only a year out of college, she wanted to do something big. She wanted to be in control of her own life, of her own way of living, and she wanted to do things her own way. So, she decided to take control, work on her digital presence, and become a huge TikTok star. Now she’s a lot of things she never imagined, and her world is changing rapidly.
1. She’s a Digital Creator
She’s online doing her thing all the time. She focuses on things such as being a creator on the TikTok platform, but she also has a website of her own. She uses other forms of social media as well, and it’s really turned her life into something of a showcase.
2. She’s Young
She is only 25, per her blog. She’s awfully young, but she knew a long time ago that she wanted to do something big with her life. She did not always know what that was, but she knew that what she was destined for was something she could do on her own and for herself.
3. She is a Motivational Speaker
Something her life has allowed her to do is become a motivational speaker. She’s taken the time to really focus on what she wants to say and how she wants to say it, and she’s made that her future. She’s the one getting up on stage and telling other young women her story to inspire them to take charge of their own lives and do their own thing.
4. She Went to an Ivy League School
She graduated college in 2018 from a prestigious university. She was a student at Brown University, which is notorious for being difficult to get into and for being a prime Ivy League school. She did the job, she got her degree, and that is when she began to change her life. It was 2019 when she started something called ETF Tapping, and the world changed for her.
5. She Wanted to Host a Talk Show
One of her biggest dreams as a child growing up was to become a talk show host. It was something she found important as a dream, and she knew that she would find a way to do it. She might not be hosting her own talk show, but she has a podcast and she has a huge audience, and it is all very similar at the end of the day.
6. She is a Huge Believer in Manifestation
Teaching herself to manifest her life has been her biggest dream and her biggest mindset freedom in life. She has always thought about it and wanted to apply the principle to her own life, but she didn’t know how to make it happen. Now she knows how to make it happen, and she’s done so in her life. It’s been a huge game-changer for her, and it shows.
7. She is Influential
At the moment, she’s working hard on her own life, but also on helping her clients achieve their own goals and their own dreams. She’s made it very clear that she is someone who will not stop at anything to make big things happen. She’s so far been recognized by Forbes as someone who is one of the most influential female speakers of her own time.
8. She is in New York City
She dreamed she would one day live in the city, and now she does. She lives there, she works there, and she plays there. It’s a huge deal for her, and she finds it very empowering to know that she was able to make her dreams work for her in seven months so that she could focus on moving and making this her life.
9. She is an Author
On top of everything else she is doing in her life, she’s also an author. She’s written a book called “Her Big Lash,” and she’s had it published. It’s a book she recommends to many of her own clients, and for good reason. It’s also something else she gets to add to her personal resume of amazing works.
10. She’s a Private Woman
Believe it or not, she is a woman who is actually quite private. She’s not doing things that allow us to see a lot into her personal life, and there is nothing wrong with that. She likes to keep her life as private as possible, and she likes to share only small snippets of the things that are the most important to her. Personally, she’s not into telling us much.