FRIENDS’ Courtney Cox Has Her Own Horror Comedy Show ‘Shining Vale’

Courtney Cox, best known for her role as Monica Geller in the iconic TV show FRIENDS, is now making waves with her lead role in a horror-comedy series titled Shining Vale. The show touches on themes of mental illness, small-town politics, and a family trying to start over in a haunted house. It plays with various horror movie tropes and references while offering its own unique spin on the genre.
Fans of the beloved sitcom have longed to see its stars in roles similar to their favorite iconic characters. It is interesting to see Courtney Cox return to horror considering her iconic role in the Scream franchise. In exciting news for fans, Cox’s Shining Vale takes a similar approach to that of BBC’s Ghosts.
Shining Vale Has Two Seasons So Far
Shining Vale stars Cox, Gus Birney, Mira Sorvino, Greg Kinnear, and Judith Light, in lead roles. Launched on Starz in 2022 — this horror-dark comedy has seized the attention of both horror enthusiasts and those who adore a sprinkle of comedy. Cox takes center stage in this series. Shining Vale season 2 premiered on October 13, 2023, and its 8th and final episode will air on December 1, 2023.
What Is the Plot of Shining Vale?
Shining Vale follows the story of Patricia “Pat” Phelps, played by Cox. She’s a writer struggling with her career, personal demons, and a strained family dynamic. In an attempt to mend things and rejuvenate her writing career, Pat moves her family into an old, seemingly haunted house in the quiet town of Shining Vale. But instead of the fresh start she envisioned, eerie and supernatural events begin to unfold.
Pat starts seeing Rosemary, a ghostly housewife from the past with a dubious agenda. While the rest of the Phelps family remains skeptical about the paranormal happenings, Pat grapples with whether Rosemary is a harmful spirit, a figment of her imagination, or a muse that might help revive her writing. This mix of horror, humor, and family drama makes the storyline hilariously entertaining. So if you’re planning to watch it, consider this a spoiler alert because we’re about to recap the Shining Vale season 1 next.
Recap of Shining Vale Season 1
In Shining Vale season 1, Pat helps her family move into an old mansion in Shining Vale, hoping for a new beginning. Almost immediately, Pat encounters Rosemary, a seemingly sweet ghost of a housewife from decades ago, who hides her sinister side. Rosemary, with a history of a dark past and violent actions, starts influencing Pat, making her question her sanity. She pushes Pat to break her 16-year sobriety and even offers assistance with her writing in exchange for control over her. While Pat sees Rosemary as a potential muse, she soon learns there might be a demonic angle to her.
The rest of the Phelps family remains oblivious to these supernatural events. Pat’s daughter, Gaynor, forms a relationship with the religious neighbor Ryan, while her son Jake is busy with his VR games, mistaking some spirits for game characters. Terry, Pat’s husband, battles with the aftermath of Pat’s infidelity and his own temptations.
Things spiral out of control when Rosemary’s influence over Pat intensifies and leads to chaos and dangerous situations for the family. The season sums things up in a heart-stopping finale where Pat’s actions, under Rosemary’s possession, put everyone at risk. The harrowing ending sees Pat in a psychiatric hospital. Pat looks at a wall and sees an old photo of the hospital from 1859. It shows doctors and nurses, and Rosemary can be seen standing right there as a nurse.
How Many Episodes Are There in Shining Vale Season 2?
Shining Vale season 2 has a total of eight episodes. It started airing on October 13, 2023, on Starz. This season continues the spooky adventures of the Phelps family in their haunted house.
Is Shining Vale Worth Watching?
Yes, Shining Vale is worth watching — especially if you enjoy a mix of comedy and horror. The show follows the Phelps family who move to a haunted house, leading to many unexpected and humorous situations. Courteney Cox plays Pat as the lead of the show. The storyline is loaded with a blend of spooky moments and family drama. The show is a fresh and fun take on the haunted house trope.