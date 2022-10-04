Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Will Be Everything We Hope For

Dearest reader, this author here can simply not hold a light to the juicy gossip of Lady Whistledown (I sure hope you got her voice right!), but I know I will not disappoint with the news I bring: an insight on the prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. You may all bow now in a moment of silence. For the past two seasons of Bridgerton, the Queen has undoubtedly played a role we all love and can not do without. Yes, dear reader; she chooses the new diamond of the season. But did it ever occur to you that the Queen herself was once a diamond? Well, this new TV season will surely let us decide.
What We Know
The glossy period drama Bridgerton has, in two seasons, shown us a queen, played by Golda Rosheuvel, who is nothing short of petulant, imperious, bossy, fashionable, funny, and, let us not forget, extremely gossipy. We couldn’t love her more. I even believe our fondness for her character made us get our prequel. During the Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event held on September 24th, we first got a sneak peek of the Bridgerton prequel series. The title, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, and all I can say is I cannot wait!
The Lovely India Amarteifio
Did you say diamond? Yes, dear reader, the diamond was none other than the younger version of Queen Charlotte played by the enchanting sensation India Amarteifio. The breathtaking lady looking for her true love like everyone else certainly proved how formidable her take on the monarch was. The teaser we very much appreciated shows that humor is certainly not lacking in the new TV series. Would you call your husband, the king, a beast, or even better, a troll? Charlotte did, and to his face, in fact, but wait, of course, it was unintentional. She thought she was talking to a footman, explaining her desire to climb over the garden wall and run away—a perfect start to a beautiful love story.
Who Is In The Cast?
The first two seasons of Bridgerton had a countless number of characters that were all amazing. I am happy to announce that some of our favorites will be cast in this prequel. The first is none other than Lady Agatha Banbury, whose younger version will be played by Arsema Thomas. Her character had a lot of things to love, but let me just be honest here. I loved her most because, in the first season, she was behind Simon Basset’s upbringing into the gorgeous Duke of Hastings. It is such a shame that we only got a handful of his handsomeness in season one.
We also have the lovely Lady Violet Bridgerton, whose younger version will be played by Connie Jenkins-Greig. Lady Bridgerton is undoubtedly a fan favorite, and we possibly couldn’t love the mother of a diamond and the most eligible bachelor anymore. Deadline describes her as a kind and curious teenager. It makes a lot of sense to have these two characters in the new TV show because of how close they were to the Queen.
We also see new roles by Michelle Fairley, who plays Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest as King George, and many other brilliant characters.
Back to Her Royal Highness
I cannot stop gushing over the young Queen Charlotte. The teaser shows her wearing an ornate crown and her signature massive jewelry. Her intricate gown is white, and she finishes her look with a gorgeous robe. Nothing short of breathtaking. The series will then focus on how such a sweet young lady rose to prominence and power to become the Queen we all know from the previous two seasons. If you are looking for a charming love story played by a beautiful cast, look no further, dear reader, because this is it!
The series proves before hints of how great a love was shared between Queen Charlotte and the King. Not only did it influence them and the people around them, but this love also sparked an essential societal shift as it joined two beautiful races — a perfect history to the world we all love. If you need any more proof, Golda Rosheuvel herself, in an interview with E! News Daily Pop, said that the new prequel series would have all the passion — and let’s not forget the drama. Another thing we will definitely be waiting for are the extravagant hairstyles that we can relate to Charlotte. There is no queen without those works of art.