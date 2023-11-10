The Bear’s Ayo Edeberi’s Best Movie and TV Roles

Ayo Edeberi has been busy in Hollywood for the last few years, making a name for herself as an actor, voice actor, and writer. The young star started her professional career in stand-up comedy before creating a web series, “Ayo and Rachel Are Single,” after finishing NYU, where she studied to be a teacher. In 2019, she appeared in the stand-up series “Up Next” on Netflix and, a year later, became a writer on Netflix’s Big Mouth.
Edeberi was born in 1995 and is now an award-nominated writer, producer and actress. She is the daughter of immigrant parents; her father emigrated from Nigeria, and her mother from Barbados. Her passion for comedy and acting started at NYU and has become her life. With the success of her latest project, Hulu’s The Bear, Edeberi has proven she is a force to watch in the acting world. Here are more of Edeberi’s Best acting roles in movies and TV shows!
1. The Bear (2022- Present)
The Bear is Edeberi’s most iconic TV role. The series follows a young, talented Michelin star chef, Carmen Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), who, after his brother’s death, goes back home to take over the family restaurant and try to make something decent out of it. Edeberi stars as Sydney, Carmen’s novice sous-chef and partner. She plays a vulnerable and complex character who wants to succeed at what she loves so much. She has great onscreen presence, and fans can’t help but fall in love with her realistic character. The series has already been renewed for a third season. In 2023, Edeberi earned an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series for acting in The Bear.
2. Bottoms (2023)
Edeberi stars in one of 2023’s best comedies, and Bottoms breaks teen comedy tropes for the better. The coming-of-age story sees Edeberi as a young high schooler, Josie, and her friend, PJ( Rachel Sennott), intending to have sex with the school’s cheerleaders before graduation. So what do they do? They start a Fight Club to get close to the cheerleaders, which makes for a surprisingly funny story thanks to Josie’s comedic timing.
3. Theatre Camp (2023)
Theatre Camp is a musical mockumentary comedy featuring another excellent Edeberi performance released in 2023. The movie is about theatre nerds with endless gags to keep you laughing because of the improvisational nature of the film. It follows a group of stage kids and drama instructors, Amos (Ben Platt) and Rebecca-Diane (Molly Gordon), who are trying to keep their rundown camp in New York afloat when a tech bro wants to get rid of it. To save their camp, the instructors and their team stage a masterpiece performance to keep their summer camp in business. Ayo Edeberi plays Janet Walch in the film.
4. Big Mouth (2017- Present)
The Netflix series Big Mouth already has a reputation for being unhinged despite being another coming-of-age series. It follows several students through physical, emotional, and adolescent changes during puberty. Aside from the laughter, the show has plenty of lessons and heart that earned it a massive following worldwide. Edeberi shines as one of the series’ main characters, Missy. But that’s not where her talent on this show ends. Edeberi is also a writer on Big Mouth, which only goes to show what a multi-talented genius she is.
5. Abbott Elementary (2021-Present)
ABC’s Abbott Elementary is a Mockumentary sitcom similar to The Office that’s been winning over hearts worldwide. Abbott Elementary is written and posted by Quinta Brunson about a school in Philadelphia with engaging educators who only want what’s best for their young, impressionable students. Quinta is also the show’s main star, Janine, and Edeberi plays her estranged sister, Ayesha Teagues. Her appearance shows Janine’s family relationship and strained dynamic with her sister.
6. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023)
Another unique voice-over performance from Edeberi is in the animation Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Ayo Edeberi plays the aspiring journalist, April O’Neil, who’s been investigating a string of robberies by the villain Superfly in the city. The movie, like its predecessors, follows four mutant turtles, Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Donatello (Micah Abbey), Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr), and Raphael (Brady Noon), on a mission to get the love and admiration from the people of New York by helping keep them safe.