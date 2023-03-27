6 Things You Didn’t Know About WandaVision’s Kathryn Hahn

2021 was a great year for the actress Kathryn Hahn, all thanks to her top-tier performance in the hit tv show WandaVision. However, TV screens don’t tell you everything, leaving some hidden facts that you may not know about her. Her role as Agatha in WandaVision may have been her break out role, but the truth is, she isn’t new in the entertainment industry at all. Instead, the actress has worked in the industry for over 20 years.
After her first appearance in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days in 2003, she stayed consistent with her silver screen performances, making way for her first leading role in 2013’s Afternoon Delight. She was recently seen in Glass Onion and is set to appear in Marvel’s Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Right now, the actress is at the peak of her career, and it’s highly unlikely that her hot streak of popularity will be cooling down anytime soon. In the mean time, here’s a list of six interesting facts about Kathryn Hahn.
6. Kathryn Hahn Auditioned For The Office
The Emmy-winning sitcom The Office requires no introduction. It is absolutely one of the greatest comedy shows of all time, with dynamic scenes and marvelous acting performances. But the show’s actors weren’t always the first choice of directors and producers. The officia youtube channel of The Office released an official bonus clip with several Hollywood stars auditioning for the show’s roles in it. One of them was Kathryn Hahn — auditioning for Pam. According to Hahn, she was genuinely heartbroken about not getting cast as Pam but also felt honored to be included in the bonus clip.
5. She Was Pregnant When She Starred In How Do You Know
Kathryn Hahn was pregnant when she filmed How Do You Know. What’s interesting, is that this is not uncommon. For instance, Scarlett Johansson performed flawlessly in Avengers: Age of Ultron while pregnant. The only difference is the fact Kathryn Hahn played a pregnant lady named Annie, which really helped her make the character look more real.
4. The Famous WandaVision Song Got Kathryn Hahn Nominated For A Grammy
For the whole of 2021, WandaVision stayed in the headlines. One of the massive reasons behind its success is Kathryn’s reality-capturing song, “Agatha All Along.” The excellency of the song can be judged by the fact that it got nominated for a Grammy in the Best Song For Visual Media category. The song became so popular that it stayed trending on the iTunes chart. The most surprising moment for the actress was when the song passed a Justin Bieber song on the chard. In that context, Kathryn said, “I was ahead of Bieber for a second. I was like, ‘What is going on!”
3. She Went To Two Ivy League Universities
According to her interviews, the actress wasn’t just an ordinary schoolgirl. In fact while recalling her “expensive” college days at Yale, Kathryn Hahn said, “I just accrued as much student debt as I could and put myself through Yale.” Kathryn Hahn started acting at a young age. But she didn’t let her passion for acting get in the way of her studies. She started her study at Northwestern University and got into the Bachelor’s degree program at the same university. Finally, she completed her Master Of Fine Arts from Yale’s school of drama.
2. Kathryn Hahn Has A Bartending License
Being talented doesn’t guarantee success for everyone. That is why, despite being extremely talented, even Kathryn Hahn has some ill-fated movies in her résumé. One of them is Win a Date With Tad Hamilton! The actress didn’t have much screen time in her role as a bartender. Even though the role wasn’t much big, Kathryn went all in to give her absolute best. She practiced and got a bartending license to ensure her acting stayed top-notch. By doing this, Kathryn Hahn once again proved her dedication to her craft, even if it is for limited screen time.
1. She’s Had Massive Success As A Voice Actor
Although most of her recent work is in live-action projects, Kathryn Hahn is no stranger to animated movies. As a matter of fact, the two biggest fishes in Kathryn Hahn’s net, which brought her the biggest revenue, were from the animated category. One of them is Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, where she played Doc Ock. In contrast, the other one was Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, which made $525 million all around the world.
READ NEXT: How We Envision Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Returning to the MCU