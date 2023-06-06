Things You Didn’t Know About Yellowjackets’ Rekha Sharma

Rekha Sharma may not be on the list of the most famous celebrities, but she sure has made her mark on television. This Canadian actress has been in numerous sci-fi TV shows, including Star Trek and Another Life. All the while, she was still playing roles in a wide variety of genres.
Sharma has been in the industry since 2001 and is still going strong. Her Instagram page is full of exciting photos and captions of her current work on the TV series sets, Transplant, Yellowjackets, and more. In addition to those nifty facts, here are some more interesting facts about Rekha Sharma.
1. Rekha Sharma Is Indo-Fijian
The actress was born and raised in Canada. But her family migrated from North-central India – Uttar Pradesh to the Fiji Islands after the British occupation of India. Her parents later moved to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, where they raised Rekha Sharma and her brother. Though Sharma is Canadian by birth and citizenship, her ethnic background still remains Indian and Fijian. In May 2021, she showed her support for Covid 19 relief efforts in India on her Instagram page. Overall, she continues to acknowledge all her ethnicities.
2. She’s Popular For Her Role In Battlestar Galactica
Rekha Sharma plays Battlestar Galactica‘s Tory Foster — the Earth refugee and scientist working on the recreation of resurrection technology. Tory Foster is a major character on the show and makes an appearance in up to 31 episodes. It’s safe to say that her role on the show was her big break seeing as Battlestar Galactica is an award-winning show. She went on to play similar roles in other Sci-Fi TV series like Star Trek: Discovery, where she plays Commander Ellen Landry of the USS Discovery.
3. She’s Always Had a Knack for Acting
Like most actors out there, Sharma dreamt of being a movie star since she was young. Her role in a high school theater production got her interested in the craft. However, she didn’t pursue acting as a career until she was a bit older. She dabbled in theatre, among other things, until she finally landed her first recurring television role in 2001 at age 20. Sharma played Dr. Beverly Shankar for five whole episodes in the TV series Dark Angel. While the series was canceled after 2 seasons, she wasn’t on the losing end of that deal. The actor already had one foot out the door and landed roles in shows like Mysterious Ways and Cold Squad that same year.
4. Rekha Sharma Has Extensive Theater Experience
Following the elementary school production where Sharma played the lead character, she landed professional theatre roles. This was all before she started going after TV and film roles. Altogether, she was able to get acting jobs in productions like Prisoners. The star also played parts in several other stage performances before finally getting her first TV appearance in 2001.
5. She Loves to Play the Sarangi or Paint in Her Spare Time
Sharma definitely doesn’t spend all her time on movie sets or stages. Like other working people, she has hobbies. In her spare time, she likes to tap into her artistic side by painting or playing the sarangi. For anyone wondering, the sarangi is a violin-like musical instrument mainly played by South Asians. It uses a bow like a violin, but it is held vertically. Often, the sound from a sarangi is said to be likened to a melodious meowing. Needless to say, that is perfect for classical Hindustani music. This hobby is clear proof that Sharma is still in touch with her Indian roots.
6. Rekha Sharma Has Just One Sibling
After moving to Vancouver, Canada, Sharma’s parents had two kids — Rekha Sharma and her older brother Sunil Sharma. Sunil happens to be 9 years older than his sister. Needless to say, after Sharma’s parents had two of them, they decided that two kids were enough. Overall, Rekha is quite private with her family life. So there’s not much out there about her brother Sunil’s occupation, marital status, or whereabouts.
However, he’s most likely not in the entertainment industry like his sister. Sharma is frequently seen on Instagram, spending time with her parents (her mom especially), which shows that she’s quite family oriented. But there’s still not much on there about her brother.