Renowned for her captivating performances on the small and big screen alike, Lucy Hale has assembled a remarkable identity for herself. One that extends far beyond her famed portrayal of Aria Montgomery in the hit series Pretty Little Liars. Despite her prominence, however, there are aspects of her career and personal life that remain largely undiscovered by the general public.
This article aims to uncover seven intriguing and lesser-known facets of Hale’s multifaceted persona. Ranging from her early career and lesser-known roles to her passions and interests. We’re about to delve into an array of elements that make Lucy Hale a dynamic individual both on-screen and off.
1. Lucy Hale Starred in a Not-So-Known Television Series Early in Her Career
Before Lucy Hale became a household name with Pretty Little Liars, she had already made herself prominent through a music TV show. She was one of the five winners of the 2003’s American Juniors, a reality TV singing competition. Despite the show’s relatively short run and low profile, it played an instrumental role in Hale’s early career, setting her on the path to stardom as a musician. This experience — though often overlooked — proved crucial in developing her talents and providing her with invaluable exposure in the show business arena.
2. She Once Landed a Voice Role in an Animated Film
Lucy Hale’s talents aren’t just limited to real-life ones. In 2011, she lent her voice to a character in an animated feature film, Secret of the Wings‘ a Disney Tinker Bell movie. She voiced Periwinkle, a frost fairy and Tinker Bell’s twin sister. Despite her primary work in live-action television and film, this role showcased her versatility as an actress and proved that she could successfully extend her talents into the realm of animation. Hale has lent her voice to multiple such roles now and then.
3. Lucy Hale is a Dedicated Animal Rights Activist
Hale’s love for animals is evident not only in her personal life but also in her fervent activism. She is a staunch supporter of animal rights, regularly using her platform to raise awareness about various animal welfare issues. She’s been involved with charities like the ASPCA and has even publicly advocated for animal adoption. This devotion showcases a compassionate side of Hale, one that demonstrates her commitment to making a tangible difference in the world beyond the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.
4. She Has Received Numerous Awards for Her Acting Talent
Lucy Hale’s acting talent hasn’t gone unnoticed in the industry. Over the years, she has garnered numerous accolades for her performances. Most notably, she won the Teen Choice Award for Choice Summer TV Star: Female for Pretty Little Liars four times between 2010 and 2013. Additionally, she received the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Cable TV Actress in 2014. These recognitions underline her acting prowess and reflect the high esteem in which she is held within the entertainment industry.
5. Lucy Hale Made an Appearance in a Music Video Not Many People Know About
Hale’s portfolio extends beyond acting into the world of music videos. In 2012, she appeared in a music video that many may not be aware of. She featured in country singer Foy Vance’s music video for his song “She Burns.” The video showcased a different side of Hale, blending her love for music and her screen presence in a unique way that fans of her television and film work might not have seen before.
6. She’s an Avid Hiker and Outdoor Enthusiast
Aside from her passion for the performing arts, Lucy is also an avid lover of the great outdoors. She is a keen hiker and frequently shares glimpses of her adventures on her social media platforms. Hiking offers her a chance to connect with nature, providing a restorative counterbalance to her hectic work schedule. She is often spotted on hiking trails with her dog.
7. Lucy Hale Has a Unique Musical Background
While Lucy Hale is best known for her acting, she also has a unique musical background. Before breaking into acting, she was a singer, having started her career in reality TV American Juniors. She was one of the five winners of the show, but that was just the beginning. In 2014, she released a country music album titled Road Between. This aspect of Lucy Hale’s career reveals her commitment to her musical roots and her ability to excel in both acting and singing.