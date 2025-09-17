Alex Etel: The Breakout Star Who Disappeared

Alex Etel was just 9-years-old when he was cast in Danny Boyle‘s family comedy film, Millions. Taking the lead role as Damian Cunningham, this fresh-faced star shared the screen with seasoned thespian James Nesbitt to deliver a story about discovery, resilience, and the never-ending search for the answers to life. Millions was overall a critical triumph and grossed $143 million worldwide.
While not a major box office hit, partly due to its limited release in the US, Millions is a film that has endured a lasting legacy, reaching new audiences via streaming. But perhaps the most intriguing aspect of all is Alex Etel, the overnight sensation who seemed poised for superstardom but disappeared from the mainstream consciousness. So, where is he today?
From Classroom to Cinema: The Unlikely Discovery of Alex Etel
From an original screenplay by Frank Cottrell Boyce, Danny Boyle transports viewers into a dream-like scenario set amidst the most ordinary of backdrops with Millions. The film charts the journey of Damian, a 9-year-old Catholic boy who, along with his family, moves to the suburbs after the death of his mother. In the days leading up to Britain’s transition to the Euro, Damian finds a bag of cash tossed from a passing train and must decide how to spend his unexpected wealth. Through Damian’s creative imagination and his chats with saints who seem to help him navigate his extraordinary situation, the film examines themes of loss, morality, and innocence in childhood. But the real magic behind Millions wasn’t just in its whimsical storytelling, it was in the extraordinary casting of Alex Etel.
Etel was born on September 19, 1994, in Manchester, England. His acting debut wasn’t the result of extensive training or industry connections. Born into a family without any theatrical background, Etel forged a tie with acting in October 2002 when he decided to participate in an audition call while attending Lum Head Primary School in Gatley. The director in town? Manchester’s own Danny Boyle.
The Bury-born director had returned to his Northern roots for this project, seeking authenticity in every frame, and found it in the most unexpected place: a Cheshire classroom. What started as what young Alex believed to be a simple television project audition would ultimately change the trajectory of his life as the role was actually for a major movie. Through multiple rounds of auditions, this unassuming 9-year-old impressed Danny Boyle with something that couldn’t be taught: genuine authenticity.
The Meteoric Rise: Critical Acclaim and Industry Recognition
Alex Etel’s portrayal of Damian wasn’t just impressive for a debut performance, it was impressive by any standard. His well-layered rendition garnered multiple nominations, including the British Independent Film Award for Most Promising Newcomer, and Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor. Critics praised his ability to employ depth and maturity beyond his years, effortlessly balancing childlike wonder with profound emotional depth. To that, it was hard to believe he had never acted before.
The overwhelming triumph of Millions opened doors for Etel that most child actors could only dream of. He truly became a hot ticket in the film industry, and as a result, was quickly scouted for a plethora of projects. As the offers kept pouring in, he eventually settled on The Water Horse, Jay Russell‘s fantasy adventure based on Dick King-Smith‘s beloved novel.
Taking on the lead role once again, this demanding project was a major step up in intensity, requiring Etel to work with advanced special effects and CGI elements while maintaining emotional authenticity – a challenge he met with impeccable maturity, especially considering how fresh to the industry he still was. Television recognition followed, working alongside distinguished actors including Judi Dench and Imelda Staunton, in Cranford. Standing tall next to these thespian greats, it’s no wonder that industry insiders began whispering about the next big British export. However, this talented young actor bid farewell to his craft in 2010 following his final film role in Ways to Live Forever.
The Great Disappearance: When Promise Meets Privacy
As suddenly as he had appeared, Alex Etel began to fade from the public eye. In February 2016, it was reported that his acting career was on hold while he studied at University. While this indicated that he may he return, as of writing, he never has. There was never any official reason given as to why he retired from the art-form. However, this doesn’t mean he hasn’t been busy with other things. In fact, his schedule has been pretty eclectic and back-to-back.
After studying at Leeds Beckett University, Etel was awarded a bachelor’s degree in music technology. Following this, he kept his sights on music, becoming a freelance audio editor for PitStop Productions. Today, still firmly rooted in Manchester, the Millions star is employed by Rootshell Security, an IT security firm, as a full-stack engineer. Additionally, he is a freelance web developer, a promotions manager for Jam Hard Events in Leeds, UK, and a back-end web developer for Pixel. Outside of these endeavours, he showcases his entrepreneurial skills at Void Manchester, an event company he owns in addition to Sinister Records, his musical label. So, although he no longer acts, it’s clear that his creative juices are still well and truly flowing. But who knows, maybe one day he’ll make a comeback to acting.
Read Next: Whatever Happened to ‘Malcolm in the Middle’s Frankie Muniz?
Follow Us