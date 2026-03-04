Exploring Tenika Davis Career From the Runway to the Screen

Spartacus: House of Ashur brings something new to the franchise: a woman in the arena, aptly portrayed by Tenika Davis. The Canadian actress is making a statement with her performance in the renowned historical drama television series, but she is no stranger to the spotlight. Her dynamic career began with modelling, which earned her recognition following her appearance on Canada’s Next Top Model. Her modeling experience also paved the way for her acting career to thrive.
Tenika Davis transitioned flawlessly into acting in the late 2000s with minor roles in film and television. She has gained major prominence on television, appearing on shows like Jupiter’s Legacy and Spartacus: House of Ashur. She portrays the first female gladiator in the latter. Her obvious talent and poise in front of the camera came from years of training in speech competitions and taekwondo. We explore the highlights of Tenika Davis’ career evolution, from modeling to establishing a strong presence on screen.
Tenika Davis Began Her Career in Public Speaking and Taekwondo as a Child
Long before she caught the acting bug, Tenika Davis honed her skills in diverse fields. She was born on July 16, 1985, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and grew up in the small town of Newmarket, where she discovered her interest in public speaking and the performing arts. At the age of 10, she began participating in speech competitions, performing in front of large audiences.
In addition to public speaking, Tenika Davis also explored her other interest in martial arts, taking intensive training in Taekwondo. She excelled in the craft and competed at the national level, winning several trophies and recognition. Her background in public speaking and Taekwondo has proved to be useful tools in her acting career, giving her confidence and strength.
Her Modelling Career Took off on the Debut Season of Canada’s Next Top Model
Before gaining fame as an actress, Tenika Davis initially achieved recognition as a finalist on Canada’s Next Top Model Season 1 in 2006. The season featured 8 episodes with 10 contestants vying for the title, which was ultimately won by Andrea Muizelaar from Whitby, Ontario. Davis was the fifth to be eliminated from the show, but she didn’t give up on her passion for modeling.
Although she didn’t get the crown, being on Canada’s Next Top Model stage gave Tenika Davis the exposure she needed to thrive. Soon, she secured a modeling deal with the world-class Ford Models agency. Through her modeling career, she showcased her talent and resilience in ways that helped her transition into acting. From her acting debut to her most recent roles, Davis has had the privilege of working in blockbuster films and television series alongside iconic actors and filmmakers.
Movies and TV Shows That Define Tenika Davis’ Acting Career
While she’s recapturing viewers’ hearts with her breathtaking performance on Spartacus: House of Ashur, Tenika Davis has come a long way in the acting business. She landed her first role in 2007 as a hot girlfriend in the Canadian television sitcom Da Kink in My Hair. In 2009, she expanded her television credits with roles in the TV movie Degrassi Goes Hollywood and one episode each of Degrassi: The Next Generation and The Listener. Davis became a regular face on Canadian television, appearing in minor roles on various shows, including Skins, Lost Girl, Murdoch Mysteries, and The Book of Negroes.
In 2017, she portrayed Mira on the American science fiction drama Incorporated. Davis had a busy year in 2018 with more minor television roles. She landed her first recurring role in 2021, playing Petra Small / The Flare II on Jupiter’s Legacy. She also portrayed Myrrha on one episode of the American superhero television series Titans. In 2025, she was cast to play Neferet/Achillia, her first major television role on Spartacus: House of Ashur, a sequel to Steven S. DeKnight‘s previous series Spartacus (2010–2013). Her character is the first female gladiator to grace the arena.
Despite focusing on building her television career, Tenika Davis has also garnered a few film credits. She made her film debut in a minor role in Saw VI (2009). She later played her first significant role in the 2011 indie film Jumping the Broom, starring seasoned actors such as Angela Bassett, Paula Patton, and Mike Epps. She was also seen as Sara in Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings (2011), the fourth installment in the Wrong Turn slasher film series. Her other film credits include a prisoner in Debug (2014) and Furia in Perpetual Moon (2020).
Follow Us