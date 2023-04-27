8 Mainstream Actors Who Got Their Start On Reality TV

The road to success and worldwide fame looks different for everyone. While some actors are born into famous families of actors, others have to work their way to the top. For some mainstream actors today, reality TV shows was a huge stepping stone.
Reality TV shows mean exposure, not just to global audiences, but more importantly to casting directors or executive producers. So, there’s no wonder some Hollywood stars turned to reality TV for a leg up in their career. Here are eight popular mainstream actors who started their careers on reality television.
1. Jon Hamm
Now an Emmy Award winner, Jon Hamm is one of the many mainstream actors who started on reality TV shows. He participated in a reality show called The Big Date, a dating show hosted by Mark Wahlberg. Hamm was only 25 when he competed on the show, and interestingly enough, he was passed over by two women. But life had other plans for the talented actor. He went on to become one of the most successful stars in Hollywood, with iconic roles in Mad Man, Baby Driver, and Confess, Fletch.
2. Jamie Chung
Another actress that started on reality TV is Jamie Chung. She was one of the participants in MTV’s series The Real World: San Diego, focusing on a group of strangers living together for several months in a different city. Chung was also part of a Real World: San Diego’s spin-off show, called Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Inferno II, before she finally got her well-deserved break. Some of her most impressive projects include Days of Our Lives, Once Upon a Time, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and Premium Rush.
3. Lucy Hale
Before playing the charming little liar Aria on the hit show Pretty Little Liars, Lucy Hale competed in a competition show American Juniors, which was a spin-off of American Idol for kids. Thanks to her incredible talent for singing, she made it to the top five and even recorded an album with other participants. Fast forward a few years, and Hale was part of one of the most successful and powerful shows of the 2010s, Pretty Little Liars.
4. Emma Stone
Emma Stone is one of the most successful mainstream actresses that started on a TV show. She made her television debut on an ABC reality show, In Search of the New Partridge Family. Shortly after, Stone got her big movie break in Superbad and went on to build a huge name for herself. Her most remarkable performances were in movies La La Land, Birdman, The Amazing Spider-Man, Easy A, and more.
5. Aaron Paul
One of the actors who started on reality TV show was Aaron Paul. He participated in the daytime game show The Price Is Right under his given name Aaron Sturtevant. The actor reportedly regrets this loss to this day, but luckily for him, life had better plans. Shortly after, Paul got the role of his life as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad. His performance was truly remarkable and unforgettable. He even won several awards for his portrayal of the charming junkie.
6. Lio Tipton
Lio Tipton (née Analeigh Tipton) also started their career in a reality show. Tipton appeared in was the 11th cycle of the hit reality series America’s Next Top Model, created by Tyra Banks. They were one of the show’s favorites but eventually got eliminated and placed third. However, Tipton quickly joined the acting world with a small role in The Green Hornet. Other than that, they also appeared on the show The Big Bang Theory but also in the movies Crazy, Stupid, Love, Lucy, and Two Night Stand.
7. NeNe Leakes
Another actress who started on reality TV is NeNe Leakes. She was one of the original cast members of the legendary show The Real Housewives of Atlanta. But then, she stepped into scripted roles, such as Glee and The New Normal. She was also in movies How High 2 and Ride or Die.
8. Heather Morris
Heather Morris is a professional dancer and actress. Her most significant project to this day is the musical comedy-drama Glee. But Morris got her start on reality TV, competing in the Award-winning dance competition series So You Think You Can Dance. Even though she didn’t make the last 20, she went on to achieve much bigger goals. She even became a backup dancer for Beyoncé’s world tour as well as danced for a few performances on Saturday Night Live and Today.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!