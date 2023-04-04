In recent decades, Aaron Paul became one of television’s most recognizable and successful actors. The ability to give life to characters and roles help set actors apart, giving them defining moments in their career. For Aaron Paul, crime drama audiences will not forget his face in a hurry after his superb performance as Jesse Pinkman.
Paul was born Aaron Paul Sturtevant on August 27, 1979, in Emmett, Idaho. Paul played Jesse Pinkman in Vince Gilligan’s Breaking Bad, its spin-off sequel movie and prequel/sequel series. However, there’s a lot more to Aaron Paul than playing Jesse Pinkman. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Breaking Bad‘s Aaron Paul.
1. The TV Shows You Know Aaron Paul From
Unarguably, a greater percentage of TV audiences know Aaron Paul from the award-winning crime drama Breaking Bad. Paul played the character of Pinkman and appeared in all 62 episodes of the show’s 5 seasons. Although Jesse Pinkman’s character wasn’t initially created to survive beyond season 1, Paul’s amazing chemistry with co-star Bryan Cranston and his character made showrunner Gilligan reconsider.
A year before playing Pinkman, Paul joined the cast of HBO’s drama series Big Love as Scott Quittman. After his time on Breaking Bad, Paul was cast as Warren Cave in 8 episodes of Apple TV+ Truth Be Told (2019–2020). Paul also appeared as Caleb Nichols in 13 episodes of HBO’s dystopian sci-fi western series Westworld (2020–2022).
2. Aaron Paul’s First Experiences Of Acting
Aaron Paul’s father was Robert Sturtevant, a Baptist minister. Like most Preacher’s kids, Paul participated actively in the church’s activities. As a result, Paul’s earliest experience of acting was participating in church plays. He soon developed a passion for acting and sought to make a career out of it.
3. Aaron Paul’s Early Career In Television
After graduating from High School in Boise, Idaho, Aaron Paul drove to Los Angeles with his life savings to pursue a career in television. Not long after he arrived in Hollywood, Paul participated in a CBS game show, The Price Is Right. Although it aired years later, in 2000, it was a morale booster for the promising young actor.
To survive in Los Angeles, Paul worked as a movie theater usher at Universal Studios. Paul’s first appearance on television was starring in several music videos and TV commercials. Paul appeared in commercials for Corn Pops, Juicy Fruit, and Vanilla Coke.
4. Aaron Paul’s Film Debut
Aaron Paul had made several guest star appearances on single-episode shows before his film debut in 2000. Paul was cast as Floyd in David Raynr’s teen comedy Whatever It Takes. In the same year, Paul voiced the character of Chuck in the English-dubbed Danish animated musical Help! I’m A Fish. He continued to appear in several films until he got his big break.
5. Aaron Paul’s Breakout Roles
Paul’s first breakout role was in 2007 when he was cast as Scott Quittman. In the HBO drama series, Big Love, Paul’s character began as Sarah Henrickson’s boyfriend and later became her husband. Paul stayed on the show until its last season in 2011, appearing in 14 episodes. A year after joining the HBO show, Vince Gilligan cast Paul as Jesse Pinkman in the AMC crime drama Breaking Bad. Unbeknownst to Paul then, the role became his breakout role and raised his status in Hollywood.
6. Other Movies Aaron Paul Was In
Aaron Paul’s breakthrough roles may have come in television; however, the actor has starred in a handful of movies. His most notable appearances in film include those in popular movies. In 2006, Paul played Rick Meade in the third installment of the Mission: Impossible movie series. Paul was cast as Francis in the horror thriller The Last House on the Left (2009).
Before reprising his role as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad‘s sequel movie, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Paul starred in other movies. In Need for Speed (2014), Paul played Tobey Marshall, Hollis Wilson in Hellion (2014), and biblical Joshua in Exodus: Gods and Kings (2014). He played Phil Stanton in Central Intelligence (2016) and Peter in The 9th Life of Louis Drax.
7. The Nominations & Awards Aaron Paul Has Received
Most of Aaron Paul’s nominations have been for his performance in Breaking Bad. His award wins have also been in Breaking Bad and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Paul has received nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards, Saturn Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and Golden Globe Awards.
8. Other TV Shows Aaron Paul Was In
Paul has played both minor and major roles in television. He has guest-starred on popular shows like The Guardian (2001), The X-Files (2001), Judging Amy (2001–2002), CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2002), Birds of Prey (2002), and ER (2003). Others include Joan of Arcadia (2005), Ghost Whisperer (2006), Saturday Night Live (2013), Black Mirror (2017), and Better Call Saul (2022). In BoJack Horseman (2014–2020), he voiced the character Todd Chavez.
9. Aaron Paul Has Matching Tattoos With A Co-Star
Aaron Paul is close friends with Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston. On the last day of filming the final episode of Breaking Bad, Paul and Cranston decided to get matching tattoos. While Paul opted to tattoo the phrase “no half measures” on his biceps, Cranston tattooed the series’ logo on his finger. Both actors are so close they co-launched a mezcal alcohol beverage line called Dos Hombres.
10. Aaron Paul Has Produced Several Works On Television
Paul debuted as a producer with the movie Hellion in 2014, where he’s credited as a co-producer. He’s listed as a producer for 26 episodes of The Path TV series, The Parts You Lose, and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Aaron Paul also executive produced BoJack Horseman.
