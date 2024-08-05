Kristin Leitheuser: Everything to Know About the HGTV Star

Kristin Leitheuser and her life partner, Davina Thomasula, have helped homeowners find their ideal homes. Leitheuser and Thomasula’s reality TV show Small Town Potential provides housing solutions to clients looking for homes in upstate New York. Small Town Potential was one of HGTV’s new shows in 2024.
Like HGTV’s Bargain Block’s Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, Kristin Leitheuser and Davina Thomasula are one of three LGBTQ couple hosts on the network. They made history on HGTV with their Small Town Potential debut, becoming the first queer women hosts on the network. With a growing fanbase, here’s everything to know about Small Town Potential’s Kristin Leitheuser.
Kristin Leitheuser Has Always Had An Interest In Building Things
Besides Kristin Leitheuser and Davina Thomasula, Leitheuser’s father, Don Leitheuser, also makes recurring appearances on Small Town Potential. Don is introduced as Leitheuser’s building partner because of his experience as a master carpenter. For as long as Kristin Leitheuser can remember, she has always been interested in building things. Thanks, in no small part, to her father.
According to Kristin Leitheuser, “Growing up with it, I think I first swung a hammer at like 2 years old. I always watched him fix up the house… summer jobs, things like that, I worked with him.” Leitheuser considered her father a great influence on her career and believed she was always fated to be a builder. Besides having a college business degree, Leitheuser admits, “I loved woodworking and knew I wanted to follow in my contractor dad’s footsteps after working with him during my college summers.”
She Began Dating Davina Thomasula In 2014
Kristin Leitheuser and Davina Thomasula have been together for a decade. The couple started dating in 2014 and have been integral to each other’s successes. The couple met in a New York City bar where Thomasula worked as a bartender. Thomasula served the Guinness that Leitheuser ordered, and the rest is history. Like any other relationship, theirs has had its ups and downs. Thomasula summarized it, stating, “I don’t ever think it’s just, like, cut and dry, but we’ve had 10 years together and figuring it out and navigating and growing and still figuring out things every day.”
Kristin Leitheuser Played Basketball
Kristin Leitheuser has always been an active child. When she was younger, she played football as well as basketball. She was part of her school, Arlington High School, basketball team. While in college, she was also part of the basketball team, playing for St. Francis Brooklyn Terriers as a freshman. Even after college, Kristin Leitheuser played for a local recreational basketball team. Although she has cut her hair now, Leitheuser has had long, blonde hair for most of her life.
Kristin Leitheuser Co-Owns A Bar
Having been a couple for about a decade, Kristin Leitheuser and Davina Thomasula chose to start a business together. While Small Town Potential may be their first television show, they have successful businesses behind the scenes. Leitheuser was raised in Poughkeepsie, New York. Unsurprisingly, Leitheuser and Thomasula decided to open their bar, Goodnight Kenny, in the neighborhood.
Kristin Leitheuser may not know much about bars and bartending, but Thomasula has 15 years of experience as a bartender. Goodnight Kenny is open 7 days a week and considered one of the neighborhood’s top spots. Leitheuser and Thomasula also added their design and renovations to the space.
Kristin Leitheuser Is Engaged
Unarguably, Kristin Leitheuser and Davina Thomasula share an admirable chemistry on Small Town Potential. Besides being trusted business partners, they have found a way to blend their business and personal lives. As stated, Leitheuser and Thomasula have been together since 2014. About six years into their relationship, Leitheuser proposed to Thomasula. While friends and family have been waiting for a date for the last four years, the couple are yet to walk down the aisle.
However, it hasn’t been a lack of trying or wanting to do it, but more because of their busy schedules. According to Thomasula, “We’ve been engaged for four years, and we’re still navigating a wedding date. Everyone is wondering when we’re going to get hitched, but we’re so busy with all of our projects. Confirming they’re very much on the same page about it, Leitheuser added, “But we have so much happening in our work life, we’re taking all the other stuff day by day.” Besides Kristin Leitheuser, Keith Bynum also stands out in HGTV’s LGBTQ+ representation as a show host.
