Nicolas Cage to Portray Joseph in New Jesus Horror Film ‘The Carpenter’s Son’

Nicolas Cage in a Unique Role as Joseph
Announced by Deadline Hollywood, Nicolas Cage will portray Joseph, the storied figure traditionally known as Jesus’ adoptive father, in The Carpenter’s Son. This film promises a fresh horror twist on the little-known childhood years of Jesus. Joining him are FKA Twigs as the Mother and Noah Jupe as ‘the Boy’.
The Infancy Gospel of Thomas, A Dark Inspiration
The screenplay pulls from ‘the apocryphal Infancy Gospel of Thomas‘, written around the 2nd century AD. This text recounts an unusual, powerful version of Jesus’ childhood, weaving it into a narrative filled with both supernatural and terrifying elements.
A Horror Tale Set in Roman Egypt
The storyline focuses on a family concealed within Roman Egypt. According to the film’s synopsis, ‘The boy’, driven to doubt by another mysterious child, begins to question his guardian, Nicolas Cage’s Carpenter character, revealing powers that are both imposing and chilling. As he comes to terms with his abilities, he inadvertently brings about horrors that affect his family profoundly.
Direction Under Lotfy Nathan
Egyptian-American director Lotfy Nathan, acclaimed for his work in Cannes for ‘Harka’, adds depth to this story. His unique style and storytelling approach promise a vivid depiction of ancient texts and their chilling narratives.
Anticipation and Expectations
The combination of this talented cast and historical yet mystical screenwriting suggests The Carpenter’s Son will serve as not just a simple view into ancient stories but instead offer a horror-infused exploration that may challenge traditional narratives and provoke thought.
Continued Controversy and Interest
Despite its daunting theme, public and critical reception remains highly speculative. Upcoming showings at film festivals such as Cannes are set to provide more insights into this ambitious project.