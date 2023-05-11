Every Bridgerton Character Who Make Appearance In The Queen Charlotte Spin-Off

Disclaimer: The article contains several Spoiler alerts for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
Dearest Readers, Netflix’s Bridgerton spin-off, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, has joined its main series in the list of the most-watched series on the platform. Unlike its Bridgerton series, Queen Charlotte was created by Shonda Rhimes as a stand-alone limited series. The 6 episode series revolves around the life of a young Queen Charlotte.
With the show’s timeline set some 50 years before the events of Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story saw a slew of new actors being cast to portray younger characters. Besides the show’s amazing screenplay, its success has to go to its super-talented cast. Set in two different timelines, its present-day timeline saw several Bridgerton characters and actors reprising their roles. Here is every Bridgerton character who make an appearance in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story spin-off.
Queen Charlotte – Golda Rosheuvel
In Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story‘s present-day timeline, Queen Charlotte continues as Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland. The role is reprised by Golda Rosheuvel. Rosheuvel’s Queen Charlotte makes an appearance around the 10th minute of the first episode, “Queen to Be.” The older Queen Charlotte is no stranger to viewers and is easily recognizable by her extravagant fashion taste.
While the younger Queen Charlotte’s timeline tells of her romance and rise to power, viewers play catch-up with Rosheuvel’s Queen Charlotte. With the death of her only legitimate grandchild, Queen Charlotte desperately seeks to find an heir. With the same matchmaking abilities she prides herself on in the Bridgerton series, Queen Charlotte takes matters into her hands and finds befitting wives for sons. Viewers see a romantic Queen Charlotte lying underneath the bed with King George III, the only man she has ever loved.
Lady Danbury – Adjoa Andoh
For most Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story viewers, Lady Danbury walks away as one of the series’ top heroines. Adjoa Andoh also makes her first appearance in the first episode around the 12th minute. Her character, Lady Danbury, like other ranking members of the ton, is at the palace mourning the death of Princess Charlotte of Wales. Adjoa Andoh’s Lady Danbury has long been known to exude confidence, strong will, and independence. Lady Danbury’s appearance in the spin-off proves the characters’ importance to Bridgerton’s canon.
Viscountess Violet Bridgerton – Ruth Gemmell
Viscountess Violet Bridgerton is the matriarch of the Bridgerton family. It’s no surprise a prominent member of the family is included in the cast of its main series spin-off. Ruth Gemmell reprises the role and makes her appearance in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story around the 13th minute in a scene immediately after that of Lady Danbury. In the scene, Violet picks one of Lady Whistledown’s gossip newsletters from a butler’s tray as she walks around during the funeral of Princess Charlotte of Wales.
In one of her conversations with Lady Danbury, Viscountess Violet Bridgerton helps give viewers an understanding of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story‘s timeline as it relates to the Bridgerton series. Audiences see a new Violet longing for companionship as she confides in her closest friend, Lady Danbury. Viscountess Violet Bridgerton’s “I want to be gardened” line is one of the best quotes from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
Brimsley – Hugh Sachs
Brimsley is known mostly for his gossip-mongering abilities in the Bridgerton series. He gets viewed in a new light in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story with an understanding of his backstory. With Golda Rosheuvel reprising her role as Queen Charlotte, Hugh Sachs takes his place, as always, five paces behind her as the Queen’s secretary, Brimsley. Hugh Sachs’s character left audiences with the biggest unanswered question in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – what happened to Brimsley’s lover, Reynolds? In one of the most sympathetic scenes in Queen Charlotte, Sachs’ Brimsley dances alone in the garden, reminiscent of his time and days with Reynolds. Hugh Sachs’ Brimsley’s character arc is one that needs closure in Bridgerton’s timeline.
King George III – James Fleet
Just as in the Bridgerton series, King George III only makes a few appearances in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. However, with the limited series based on a younger Queen Charlotte’s love and rise to power, James Fleet needed to make an appearance one way or the other. A noteworthy appearance of Fleet’s King George III is seen around the 80th minute of the last episode, “Crown Jewels.” In the scene, he’s seen scribbling on the bedroom wall before Queen Charlotte calls him under the bed. It’s the Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story scene that shows an older Queen Charlotte’s romantic side and the possibility of King George III making more screen appearances in future Bridgerton series.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!