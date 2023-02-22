Bridgerton’s Best Future Is As An Anthology Series

While Lady Whistledown is far from done dishing the dirt on the Ton, the show has lost two major characters since it first aired in December 2020. For the most part, Regé-Jean Page‘s exit didn’t have monumental repercussions on the show itself. His character, Simon Basset, or The Duke, pretty much didn’t need any more screen time. With his onscreen wife, Phoebe Dynevor bowing out of Bridgerton Season 3, it’s safe to say that a pattern has been established.
If the show keeps bleeding characters, it may yield some adverse effects in the far future. In the meantime, the show has managed to keep its momentum going regardless of its second cast exit. However, there’s a formula that may very well ensure that future character losses don’t impact the show negatively. Bridgerton needs to become an anthology series.
How Bridgerton Can Use Anthology Series Popularity To Keep Succeeding
Moving forward from Bridgerton Season 3, the best bet for the show is to abandon any hopes of being a cohesive series. Admittedly, there are certain expectations that come with running a traditional series. Losing characters along the way isn’t one of them. So, rather than leaning into the absence of past cast members, Shondaland could treat each new season as a stand-alone. It makes sense that most major characters would still be in the picture in future releases. But the overall format should focus on a different couple in each season.
For the most part, Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate’s (Simone Ashley) romance has very little to do with Colin’s (Luke Newton) and Penelope’s (Nicola Coughlan) story. So, once one romance is all wrapped up, that should be it. The storyline should mostly hinge on the subjects of the next love affair. Not only does this put less pressure on the writers to connect every episode, it also reduces the expectations from fans of the show to see certain characters return.
Why Bridgerton Is Perfect For The Anthology Series Model
The Bridgerton book series written by Julia Quinn, on which the show is based, pretty much already follows an anthological format. Besides the occasional mention of romances that had already reached their happily ever after, the storylines could pretty much hold up on their own. In all earnestness, the TV show is already halfway there. So, two seasons down the road — and with Bridgerton Season 3 on the horizon — it’s clear that while they’re connected, very few characters are vital to the overall storyline. Honestly, the only character that’s integral to the entire plot of the show is Lady Whistledown herself.
So, if the show focuses more on a new set of family members in every installment — and their paramours, then it curbs certain expectations. More specifically, it eliminates the disappointment and uncertainty that follows the absence of a major cast member. Bottom line, it’s the perfect way to increase the show’s lifespan.
