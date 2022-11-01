Keanu Reeves’s Answer to What a Perfect Day Should Be Like

I am sure a lot of you do wonder what your favorite celebrities do when they are off the camera. Yes, they enjoy what they do, but everybody needs a day off. Personally, I used to imagine that they are probably partying on a private island, on a yacht or simply chilling on the beach soaking in the sun.
In their defense, they have to do a lot of work and like many of us, a day off would be the perfect time to relax. Sleep would most likely be at the top of my list, followed by reading a good book. But bo,y, was I wrong? At least when it concerns a celebrity that I and 754,000 others admire so much, Keanu Reeves.
Who is Keanu Reeves?
I wouldn’t go into details to describe the laid-back, over 6-foot-tall veteran actor who is well known for his role in the movie, The Matrix. Fans have often been fascinated by the soft-spoken, straightforward yet determined persona. Keanu Reeves is known for his action-packed acting and, of course, his quotes. His personal tragedies and hardships are no secrets. Samuel Reeves, his father, abandoned them when he was only 3. His mother jumped from one marriage to another leaving him with no father figure. The tragic loss of his unborn child was followed shortly by the end of his relationship with his girlfriend, Jennifer Syme. As if that wasn’t enough, he lost Syme to a motor accident and had to watch his sister fight leukemia. The psychological impact and trauma from these tragedies would easily topple a fragile mind. But not Keanu Reeves, who has been described as having a “beautiful soul,” despite the tragedies he has been through.
What lies behind those unassuming eyes? How does he remain so calm and composed? Just like his character, Neo, he seems to have unlocked the secret of the universe. I am certainly not the only one who would like to know how he did it. Or am I? Anyway, we finally got a peek into his mind, and, alas, it is not the secret of the universe, but a recipe for a good day. It turns out Keanu Reeves isn’t only humble or soft-spoken, but he also has a quirky side.
What Keanu Does When Keanu Is Not Working
In an interview with Parviz Khosrawi, Keanu Reeves talked about his career and some movies he has been on, like 47 Ronin. During the interview, he flexed some of his linguistic muscles by speaking Dutch and Japanese languages quite fluently, although he insisted he wasn’t so good at either one. The height of the interview was when the interviewer asked what Keanu does if he has a day off, or what does his perfect day off would look like:
Keanu Reeves: Yeah, yeah, yeah, there’s lots of great stuff to do, yeah. (Pause) But you’re like “what.” I don’t know, you, I don’t know. Well, okay, first of all, hopefully, you’ve finished a great job, you’ve done some great work, you’re coming home, you see some friends and family, you know, hopefully, you’re in a relationship, you have some morning sex, eat a great breakfast, go for a motorcycle ride, come back, swim, have more sex. Eat some more, hang out for a little bit, maybe do some reading, you know, go see a movie, have more sex. Go to the bar, have a couple of drinks, see some friends, take a motorcycle ride, get home, hang out a little bit, have more sex. That’s a pretty good day.
At first, it looks like things you do on a pretty normal day, at least for the visits and motorcycling aspects. Moreover, everything he said fits perfectly into his laid-back personality. But one thing stuck out like a sore thumb, and it got fans rolling. I am sure you noticed it too. The one thing he repeatedly mentioned was “sex”. And you better believe the comments were both hilarious and bewildering. One fan asked, “When does he sleep?”, while another wittily commented that his girlfriend would need her Kegel exercises.
Conclusion
Keanu Reeves is an adult and all that but honestly, nobody saw the sex part coming. His charming playboy looks are perfectly countered by his humble and unassuming personality. This is why the revelation came as a surprise to many. Overall, fans were even more endeared to him. Once again, the enigmatic Keanu Reeves confirms that he is deeper than he actually appears to be. Do you agree with this?