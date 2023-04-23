It was 2012 when Lily Sullivan landed her first professional acting role. She was cast in a film that would change her life forever, and she had no idea what was in store for her. Though she dreamed of one day becoming a household name in the entertainment industry, she didn’t know it would happen so quickly.
Now the Evil Dead Rise star is filming movies, starring in television shows, and earning award nominations for her work. Despite her relatively young age, Lily Sullivan proves that hard work and facing a challenge head-on pay off. Here’s everything you didn’t know about Lily Sullivan.
1. How Lily Sullivan Was Inspired To Act
Lily Sullivan was born and raised in Australia. When she was a teenager, she was present for a performance of A Streetcar Named Desire in Brisbane. Upon seeing the play in person, Sullivan was inspired. She knew then that a career in acting was something she’d pursue in her own life, and it set the tone for the rest of her life.
2. Lily Sullivan’s Plan To Audition For A Major Drama School Was Derailed
Following the inspiration she found watching A Streetcar Named Desire, Sullivan began working on a plan to become an actress. She focused on creating a plan to audition for an acting school, but things did not work out for her. Despite the plans she made, things worked out for the better. While she was still in high school, Lily Sullivan was allowed to audition for a film role.
The role was for a character in a film called Mental by P.J. Hogan. Her audition was so good that she landed the role while still in high school. This is why she did not audition for an acting school as she had planned. She was filming her first movie.
3. Lily Sullivan Is Also A Model
Lily Sullivan is, first and foremost, an actress. Her film debut in 2012 was just the start of a lucrative career for the Australian actress, but she also dabbles a bit in the modeling world. She’s modeled in both the United States and Australia. However, Sullivan prefers to focus on her acting rather than her modeling jobs.
4. Sullivan’s Role in Evil Dead Rise Caused People To Worry About Her
Evil Dead Rise hits theaters in April 2023, and Lily Sullivan is excited about her role as Beth in the franchise. However, this role took a toll on Sullivan in a physical sense. Lily Sullivan was thrust into many action-packed scenes in which she filmed her own fights and stunts, which was noticeable on her body.
Sullivan filmed Evil Dead Rise in Australia, and she put in serious work to become the character. She worked so hard and so realistically that her massage therapist was concerned for her. When Sullivan went in for a massage to ease her sore muscles, her massage therapist questioned her physical appearance. The massage therapist asked Lily Sullivan if she was all right after noticing significant bruising all over her body. Thankfully, Sullivan told her honestly that her bruises were from filming an Evil Dead movie.
5. Sullivan Loves A Challenge And Nothing Stops Her
Ask any actor their favorite part of any movie they’re filming, and they’ll all have a different answer. For example, few people probably feel the same level of excitement as Lily Sullivan over the prospect of playing with a real chainsaw. Sullivan’s most anticipated moment of filming Evil Dead Rise was the scene in which she got to use a real chainsaw (without a chain).
She wasn’t strong enough to hold the chainsaw over her head while revving it up, but she made it happen. Sullivan is not afraid of a challenge, and this scene is big for her. Lily Sullivan relied solely on her adrenaline and excitement to hoist the chainsaw over her head for filming, but she made it happen.
6. Sullivan Stars In A Movie As The Only Person On Screen
It’s not quite on the same level as Tom Hanks in Castaway, but Lily Sullivan did her fair share of solo filming. The 2022 film Monolith stars Sullivan as a journalist whose career went south. Sullivan’s character tries to salvage what’s left of her career by attempting to investigate an artifact for her podcast, but it means filming alone much of the time.
Lily Sullivan called most of her time filming Monolith a one-woman show. She often spent her time onscreen filming alone without any costars. This provides a whole new level of challenges for a young actor, but she made it work to her advantage.
