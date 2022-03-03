Chiara Goldsmith hasn’t spent a lot of time in front of the camera, but her career in the entertainment industry has still been very impressive. From voice acting to comedy, Chiara is a true artist. She has shown time and time again that she has what it takes to put on great performances and keep people entertained. Her ability to portray a wide variety of characters has allowed her to enjoy all kinds of opportunities over the years. Even though she has already gotten the chance to do lots of cool things, there’s no doubt that there’s going to be even more awesome moments in the future for Chiara. Continue reading to find out 10 things you didn’t know about Chiara Goldsmith.
1. She Is Based in London
Chiara was born and raised in the United Kingdom although she has Italian roots on her mother’s side of the family. She is very proud of the cultures that have come together to make her the person she is. She remains in London and there’s nothing to indicate that she has any interest in relocating.
2. She Enjoys Traveling
Just because Chiara has spent her life in the United Kingdom doesn’t mean that she hasn’t explored other parts of the world. She enjoys traveling and she has been fortunate to be in a position that has allowed her to do a lot of it. Some of the places she’s visited include France and Italy.
3. She Is A Family Oriented Person
No matter what kind of path a person chooses in life, it’s always great to have the support of loved ones. Chiara has been very fortunate to find that in her family. She enjoys spending time with her family and while she doesn’t appear to have any children of her own, she is a very proud godmother and aunt.
4. She Likes to Take Pictures
Part of being a great storyteller is loving stories in whatever form they come in. This is something that Chiara seems to have mastered. She enjoys the art of photography and she has a great eye for capturing beautiful moments. She often shares the photos she takes on her Instagram profile.
5. She Has Done Voice Work For Major Brands
Chiara’s voice acting skills are probably what has gotten her the most attention during her career. Thanks to her versatility she has been able to work on some pretty cool projects including advertising campaigns. Some of the companies she’s worked with include Nike, Sketchers, and the National Lottery.
6. She Is A Private Person
Even after spending so much time in the entertainment industry, Chiara has never been the kind of person who has relished being in the spotlight every chance she gets. Instead, she has chosen to be very private when it comes to her personal life. While it would be nice to know more about her, it’s easy to see why she has chosen to stay low-key. The entertainment business can be brutal and people who overshare about their personal lives often end up in the line of fire first.
7. She Loves Being Out In Nature
Chiara’s schedule can probably get pretty hectic. However, when she does have free time, she likes to spend it out in the beauty of nature. She enjoys exploring and it gives her plenty of opportunities to take pictures. Being outside is also a great way for Chiara to disconnect from the hectic nature of her job and take some time to recharge.
8. She Has Worked On Video Games
Remember when I said that Chiara has gotten lots of cool opportunities over the years? I wasn’t joking. In 2022, she did voice work for a video game called Elden Ring. In the years to come, it’ll be interesting to see if she decides to work on any other video game projects.
9. She Is A Dog Person
Dogs and humans have had close relationships for hundreds — if not thousands — of years. Based on her Instagram profile, it looks like Chiara is a dog person. She’s shared a few awesome shots of adorable dogs. That said, it’s unclear whether Chiara has a dog of her own.
10. She Isn’t Afraid to Get A Little Political
Political conversations are something that lots of people like to avoid. After all, things can quickly go left when people don’t see eye to eye on politics. Chiara, however, hasn’t been shy about letting people know how she feels. Despite not being American, she made it clear that she wasn’t a fan of Donald Trump and his presidency.