Trading Spaces‘ star, Paige Davis, is all set to re-enter the spotlight with a fresh new project! Although she moved to Home Made Simple for two years right after Trading Spaces ended, what followed was a hiatus in her TV career. However, the American TV personality and actress is all set to star in an upcoming short film that will be released in June 2024. This would be her next major role since the 2022 musical Hello, Dolly, and a nice step up for her to be in the spotlight again after the Trading Spaces revival of 2018.
After her televised wedding on TLC’s A Wedding Story, Davis stayed away from the spotlight and made a life for herself at home. However, with her husband’s phenomenal success in Broadway’s Hadestown, her artistic spark also seems to have returned (it was in hibernate mode). So, with that out of the way, let’s figure out what has our favorite childhood home improvement star been up to, and more importantly, after all these years of TV and now content creation, what is Paige Davis’ net worth? Let’s find out!
Paige Davis’s Net Worth is Not Public, But Her Love for Theater and Dance Is
Although the reality TV star hasn’t been on the front pages in a while, Paige Davis is living her best life doing what she loves most! From theatre to dance and acting, she has been living life taking on roles that rekindle her passion for the arts. Her Instagram bio which states that her “#1 passion is musical theater and dance!” and feed, backs this up!
From Miss Abigail’s Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage to Hello, Dolly!, this Broadway star has been keeping everyone on her feet. So, just how much is she worth? Her real net worth may not be disclosed to the public, but with her current life choices and where she lives, it should be well over $2 million in 2024 — however, that’s a completely speculative figure and should be taken with a grain of salt.
Her Net Worth is Probably Going Up, Thanks to Her Upcoming Projects
Paige Davis has been busier than a bee with all her upcoming projects, one of which is sure to give her net worth a boost. She has opened up about working in a short film titled Beyond The Fog, which is set to have a festival release this year! Davis claims working with Desirée Abeyta on an independent film has allowed her creativity to bloom. But that’s not the only exciting thing about this project. With funding from Indie Grants and a strong premise, the short film has the potential to be a hit and we couldn’t be more excited for her!
Paige Davis and Her Husband, Patrick Page, Live in a Two-Bed Room Apartment in NYC
Everyone’s eyes were on the homely couple when Davis and Patrick Page did an interview with The New York Times to show their apartment. With Nate Berkus being the mastermind behind its rustic yet functional charm, it’s no wonder it hasn’t been redecorated since. Berkus himself, has an estimated net worth of about $18 million. So it’s safe to assume that the apartment must’ve cost the couple a decent amount!
Upper West Side homes and apartment listings trend an average of 2.6% a year, as reported by Realtor. As Paige and her husband nearly moved into the apartment two decades ago, it makes sense that the upkeep must cost quite a bit. Her New Yorker lifestyle and expensive choice of interior also affirm our estimate of her net worth.
From Fearing About Never Getting Over Her Trading Spaces Fails to Being a Successful Independent Artist
While initially being reluctant for a show that did not take off so well to it becoming a title that would end up defining her career — that’s Paige Davis for you. Davis, however, was eventually so good that after her 2008 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and expressing her desire to return to Trading Spaces — she actually made it back to it a decade later in 2018.
However, having a hiatus that long can certainly take a toll and limit you mentally. So having re-entered the interior design landscape just a few years ago, Paige was ready to put her fears aside. From an experience that she believed would limit her, she found the freedom to delve into the arts as an independent artist through social media.
Her latest role in Beyond the Fog allows her to delve into a new persona — one that’s different from those in her reality TV and Broadway years. Paige now has the room to explore her creativity on set, allowing better expression and acting, and she gets to show it off to the world as she likes! You will also want to check out these 5 things that you probably didn’t know about Paige Davis.