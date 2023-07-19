Brian Geraghty: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

American actor Brian Geraghty was born on May 13, 1975, in Toms River, New Jersey. For the most part, he’s known for his roles in film and television. One of his most notable projects includes The Hurt Locker (2008). In fact, he received critical acclaim and a nomination for a Screen Actors Guild Award. He was equally in Flight (2012), Jarhead (2005), and We Are Marshall (2006).
In addition to his work in film, the actor has made several television appearances. For instance, he had recurring roles in shows like Boardwalk Empire (2010-2011) and Chicago P.D. (2014-2018). Needless to say, Geraghty has built himself quite an accomplished career. With that in mind, here are some interesting facts about Brian Geraghty.
1. He is a Virgo
Geraghty was born on September 15, 1975, which makes the star a bonafide Virgo. He’s originally from Ireland and currently resides in Toms River, New Jersey. For the most part, that’s where he spent his childhood. There’s no information regarding any major moves.
2. He Finished High School At Toms River East
As mentioned earlier, Brian Geraghty was Toms River born and bred. In fact, he received his diploma from Toms River High School East in 1993. Then he went on to study acting at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of Theatre before beginning his professional career in New York City. Subsequently, he relocated to Los Angeles to continue his career.
3. Brian Geraghty Enjoys Surfing
The actor used to be a student at one of the surfing schools in New Jersey when he was younger. Perhaps it was a soothing activity that allowed him to clear his head. Nevertheless, when he has some spare time, he still enjoys giving surfing a go.
4. His Acting Resume Is Quite Extensive
It’s no secret that Brian Geraghty is an accomplished writer. Although Geraghty’s first role was a minor one, it just so happened to be in one of the most successful criminal drama series at the time. He was cast in an upcoming episode of The Sopranos. After that moment, he started receiving offers for further acting roles, albeit less significant ones. He was cast in several films, some of which include Jarhead and The Hurt Locker. In addition, he had roles on Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D. as Sean Roman.
5. The Actor Is Single
Not to lay it on too thick, but Geraghty isn’t seeing anyone at the moment. However, he dated Krysten Ritter from 2011 to 2013 and Laura Ramsey from 2009 to 2010. Overall, he decided to maintain the same level of discretion around his romantic life as he does with the rest of his life. At the moment, there are no indications that he is dating anyone at this time.
6. The Star Is Quite Private
Brian Geraghty, like any other artist, takes pleasure in receiving positive feedback for a job well done. But he’s not the type of person who actively seeks out the spotlight. He is protective of his privacy, especially when it comes to his loved ones and close friends. Because of this, there is not a lot of information available about his family in the public domain. However, it’s general knowledge that his father’s name is Dennis Geraghty. But other than that, he hasn’t divulged a lot of information about his family or what it was like for him to grow up in Toms River, New Jersey.
7. He Has Quite An Impressive Networth
Since the beginning of his professional career in 1999, Brain Geraghty has steadily increased his wealth in the entertainment industry. It is believed that he has earned the majority of his estimated net worth of $16 million through leading roles in a variety of movies and television series. Even while his paychecks from his acting job are his primary source of money, he makes a substantial income from advertising.
8. Brain Geraghty Is Good-Looking And Intelligent
The first part may come off as shallow, but the truth is that his good looks have contributed to some of his casting choices. But, he’s not just smart, he’s also a clever guy. He brings this brilliant energy to all his roles which generally spices things up.
9. He’s Been Nominated For Several Awards
His work in the industry has not gone unnoticed, as Geraghty has received accolades for it. In 2007, he was considered for the Screen Actors Guide Award for Outstanding Performance by Cast in a Motion Picture. In 2010, he was considered for the Screen Actors Guide Award once more, and in 2014, he was considered for the award once more. But it’s not all nominations for him. In 2009, he was honored with both the Washington, D.C., Area Film Critics Association Award and the Gotham Award for Best Ensemble Performance.
10. Brian Geraghty Is Also Athletic
Looking at his frame, it’s clear that Geraghty is a sportsman. In fact, he has a background in sports. More specifically, he likes playing basketball and soccer. The actor enjoyed them so much that he initially considered pursuing a career in professional basketball before discovering his passion for acting.