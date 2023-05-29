Only a few teen actors have achieved the level of fame and success Tye Sheridan has had in his acting career. While Hollywood’s glitz and glam often consume many young actors, actors like Sheridan are projected as the future of the movie industry. It’s no wonder Sheridan was listed as one of the 10 Actors to Watch by Variety, and for good reasons.
However, Sheridan came from a simple background before becoming one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young actors. The actor was born Tye Kayle Sheridan to a beauty salon owner and UPS driver, in Palestine, Texas, on November 11, 1996. Sheridan has starred in over 20 films, with several being box office hits. However, his most prominent movie, where he played the lead role, is Stephen Spielberg’s Ready Player One. Here are 7 things you didn’t know about Ready Player One‘s Tye Sheridan.
1. The Movies You Know Tye Sheridan From
Being cast in a lead role in Stephen Spielberg’s movie proves Tye Sheridan is no small name in Hollywood. Sheridan had appeared in several quality movies before landing the role of Wade Watts/Parzival in Ready Player One (2018). Sheridan portrayed Marvel Comics’ Scott Summers/Cyclops in 2016 X-Men: Apocalypse, reprising the role for its sequel Dark Phoenix (2019).
In Ready Player One, Sheridan plays the orphaned teen Wade Watts. Like thousands of others, Watts finds comfort in the virtual reality simulation, OASIS. When its founder dies, leaving clues to find a winner, Parzival, Watts’ game character, teams up with other players to stop an evil corporation from winning the game. While the screenplay and directing are amazing, Sheridan’s performance contributed to the movie’s success. Ready Player One grossed $592.2 million on a $155–175 million budget.
2. Tye Sheridan’s Early Acting Career
Tye Sheridan was a teen actor, having begun his professional acting career at 15. Like any teenager, school was a priority for Sheridan at a point in his life. Sheridan enrolled at Elkhart Independent School District but had to drop out when classes conflicted with his acting schedule. To help balance things, Sheridan received tutoring on several film sets.
Sheridan’s acting talents stood him out from others his age. Before landing the role of Steve O’Brien in Terrence Malick’s The Tree of Life (2011), Sheridan auditioned with thousands of teens for the role. The audition lasted almost a year, with the film’s director and producers having to sift through 10,000 children from Oklahoma and Texas. Alongside Sheridan, the movie starred Brad Pitt, Sean Penn, and Jessica Chastain.
3. Other Movies Tye Sheridan Was In
A year after the release of The Tree of Life, Tye Sheridan was cast as Ellis in Jeff Nichols’ coming-of-age drama Mud (2012). Sheridan stated it is one movie he enjoyed every day of shooting. The movie also starred Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon. 2015 has been Sheridan’s most busy year, having five movies released. Some include Entertainment, The Stanford Prison Experiment, and Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse.
Sheridan made a cameo appearance as Scott Summers/Cyclops in Deadpool 2 (2018). He played Christopher in Voyagers (2021) and JR Moehringer in The Tender Bar (2021). Sheridan also played Ollie Cross in the 2023 thriller drama Black Flies.
4. Tye Sheridan’s Works In Television
Tye Sheridan joins the not-so-long list of actors with little to no work on television. Sheridan made his TV debut in 2014 when he was cast as Justin in ABC’s sitcom Last Man Standing. Sheridan’s character joined the show in seasons 3 to 4, appearing in 3 episodes. Justin was also a member of the Army Junior ROTC and Eve’s football teammate. Although he later became her boyfriend, they broke up in season 4, ending Sheridan’s appearance on the show.
Sheridan’s second and last appearance on television was as Andy Braddock in Wireless (2020). Braddock was one of the survival thriller series’ main cast. Sheridan’s character is an alcoholic student who gets stranded in the Colorado mountains. With his dying phone battery, he races against time to survive.
5. The Nominations & Awards Tye Sheridan Has Received
Tye Sheridan has received nominations from different award associations. Notable mentions are the 2013 Chicago Film Critics Association Awards for Most Promising Performer for his role in Mud. The next year, the Critics’ Choice Awards nominated him for Best Young Actor/Actress for his performance in Mud. In 2017, he received a shared award from Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards for Favorite Squad for his role in X-Men: Apocalypse. In 2018, he was nominated for Best Kiss (with Oliver Cooke) and Best On-Screen Team at the MTV Movie & TV Awards for Ready Player One. The 2018 Teen Choice Awards also nominated him for Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor for his work in Ready Player One.
6. Tye Sheridan Has Produced Works For Film
Tye Sheridan has also produced a few works on film. Sheridan executive produced the 2016 short film Mama Never Knew. Sheridan is credited as a producer for 2020 The Night Clerk and 2024 Black Flies.
7. What Tye Sheridan Is Doing Next
Tye Sheridan was announced as part of Justin Kurzel’s upcoming crime thriller, The Order. Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult are also listed as cast members. While Law is expected to play an FBI Agent and Hoult the leader of a radical crime group, Tye Sheridan‘s role is yet to be announced.