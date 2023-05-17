Top Five Moments Of Pixar’s Elemental Trailer

Pixar is back with its latest feature, Elemental, where the city of fire, water, land, and air residents share a separate community. However, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy break the city’s big rule. In the process, they discover that they have a whole lot in common. The animated feature has a stacked voice cast that includes Catherine O’Hara and Wendi McLendon-Covey.
Needless to say, Pixar didn’t have the strongest 2022. Turning Red was shipped to the Disney Plus streaming service, and Lightyear was a bust. However, the studio has a pretty strong track record, and Elemental seems like another strong entry in their filmography. It’s expected to hit theaters on June 16, so here are the five best moments from Elemental’s trailer.
1. Meet The Residents Of Element City
Elemental shares some moments from Zootopia and Inside Out — incredible Pixar movies in their own right. The introduction to their world is quite breathtaking. Showcasing the simplicity of each element and the rules they live by allows for some inventive animation, such as the hilarious adult gag between two trees in nature.
The sponge and the water visual is a nice one too. Despite the simple premise, Pixar knows how to bring out the complexity within their films. Each one of their movies is coded with important themes and messages suited to children and adults. Bottom line, Elemental looks very promising thus far. It’s a reminder of why Pixar has held the title “King of animation” for some long.
2. The Message Behind The Movie Is Revealed
As the Elemental trailer progresses, the audience is introduced to the protagonist, Ember Lumen. The fiery element is set to take over her father’s company. Overall, the message seems to be Pixar’s go-to — believe it yourself. Altogether, the animation studio knows how to tug at the heartstrings in unexpected ways. The visual of Wade Ripple gliding through the water is a beautiful sight to see and a nice visual of amping up the themes of the upcoming Pixar movie.
3. The Underlying Themes Are Revealed
Elemental’s themes are coming full circle. This visually stunning film zips through exciting sequences with an amazing score playing in the background. This significant moment isn’t particularly about visuals. It’s more about the meaning of Pixar’s latest feature and the wild journey audiences will undertake.
As previously stated, Pixar is the master of tugging heartstrings because their stories are usually organic. Altogether, the studio knows how to create an entertaining film. They layer well-defined characters and colorful worlds with a powerful message that’s rarely preachy. Hopefully, that’s the case here. Using fire as the prime element was an inspired choice as it’s usually considered wild and chaotic. Ember is the opposite, and the moment she finally lets loose is when her life truly begins.
4. Pixar Stays True To Using Captivating Visuals
It’s hard to get over how incredible the visuals in Elemental look. The world is highly detailed with gorgeous scenery. Even more, each element uniquely channels whichever element that’s being displayed. The character and set designs aren’t as off-kilter as they could’ve been. However, that makes the film more relatable. That’s mostly because of how comfortable the environment feels.
The visual gags are easy to identify, and the characters have personalities beyond what’s expected of their element. It’s stunning, and Pixar has topped itself with a visual feast worth shelling out money for. Is Elemental any good? It’s not quite clear yet. However, the trailer gives off vibes that it could end up being one of the greats like Wall-E, Toy Story, Up, or Inside Out.
5. It’s Clear What Ember Stand For
The climax of the Elemental trailer brings all of the fun moments together. Even more, the scene with Ember staring at a waterfall once again confirms the overall message the film is trying to convey. She doesn’t come across as an entitled brat who feels that the world owes her. Rather, the teenager is a young woman who’s learning more about the culture and yearns to live outside of her bubble. Overall, Elemental is a strong representation of what our culture feels like, and the upcoming feature feels right at home in the summer time slot.
