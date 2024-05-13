Miller’s Girl caused a certain level of controversy upon its release due to the age gap between its lead stars Martin Freeman and Jenna Ortega. However, this notoriety has pushed the movie into the commercial realm, drawing in increased viewership. The story focuses on a forbidden love story between a teacher and his student as they form a bond when working on a creative writing assignment.
Miller’s Girl explores these complex themes of forbidden love and the blurred lines of morality in a manner that fuses in and out of comedy and drama, leading to a more thrilling climax in the darker second act of the movie. To that, the film serves up a multi-faceted tale that at times pulls on your heartstrings, and at others, makes you squirm. However, this isn’t the first movie to explore such themes and create controversy in Hollywood. So, here are 6 movies like Miller’s Girl to watch next.
6. Cruel Intentions (1999)
Cruel Intentions strikes a similar chord to Miller’s Girl due to its exploration of the perplexities of love and the damaging effects it can have when people act out of impulse. The film follows the devious stepsiblings Kathryn Merteuil and Sebastian Valmont, as they manipulate and seduce those around them in an elite Manhattan prep school. The plot thickens when Sebastian sets his sights on deflowering the virtuous Annette Hargrove, in a bet with Kathryn over his seduction skills. As their twisted games spiral out of control, secrets are revealed, and relationships are destroyed. The film, released in 1999, not only captivated audiences with its scandalous storyline but also elevated its young cast to remarkable success in Hollywood. Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair, Cruel Intentions showcased the talent of these rising stars and solidified their places in the industry.
5. The Crush (1993)
The Crush, released in 1993, centers around the character of Nick Eliot, a journalist played by Cary Elwes who falls under the dangerous spell of his young neighbor, Adrian Forrester, portrayed by Alicia Silverstone in her breakout role. The plot unfolds as Adrian becomes infatuated with Nick and begins to pursue him relentlessly, despite the age difference and his clear lack of interest. As the movie progresses, Adrian’s obsession turns dark and manipulative, leading to a series of unsettling and dangerous events. Much like Miller’s Girl, The Crush explores the theme of forbidden romance and the consequences that can arise from such a perilous connection. It serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of obsession and the fallout that can occur when boundaries are crossed in relationships.
4. Fatal Attraction (1987)
Once again a movie that explores forbidden romance, Fatal Attraction offers a much darker take on the matter than Miller’s Girl. Released in 1987, the film tells the story of a married man, Dan Gallagher (Michael Douglas), who embarks on a passionate affair with a woman named Alex Forrest (Glenn Close). What begins as a casual fling quickly turns into a nightmare when Alex becomes obsessed with Dan and refuses to let him go. As Dan tries to break things off and return to his family, Alex’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and dangerous, leading to a harrowing climax that threatens the lives of those involved.
The film serves as a cautionary tale of the consequences of seeking fulfillment outside of marriage and the importance of honesty and commitment in relationships. The term “bunny boiler” stems from a horrific scene in the film where Alex boils Dan’s daughter’s pet rabbit in a fit of rage, showcasing the extreme lengths to which obsession can lead. Fatal Attraction remains a chilling reminder of the dangers of infidelity and the devastating effects it can have on all parties involved.
3. Easy A (2010)
Easy A echoes similar vibes to Miller’s Girl thanks to its exploration of romance and promiscuity amongst a comedy drama feel. Released in 2010, Easy A follows the high school student Olive Penderghast, played by Emma Stone, who becomes embroiled in a web of lies and rumors after pretending to have a promiscuous reputation in order to help out a bullied classmate. As Olive’s fake promiscuity garners attention and spreads throughout the school, she finds herself grappling with the consequences of her newfound popularity and the impact it has on her relationships and self-esteem.
Emma Stone’s performance in Easy A showcases her wit, charm, and talent, commanding the screen with a magnetic presence that solidified her as a versatile and promising actress. Her portrayal of Olive Penderghast earned critical acclaim, launching her career to new heights and paving the way for her future success, including winning the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in La La Land. Easy A remains a standout film in Stone’s filmography, highlighting her comedic timing and dramatic range, ultimately proving her prowess as an actress to watch.
2. The Idea of You (2024)
Released shortly after Miller’s Girl, the Prime Original film, The Idea of You, also focuses on a relationship that is highly-judged for its age gap. However, this time, the tables are turned and the female protagonist is the older of the two. The movie features Anne Hathaway as a single mother who embarks on a romantic journey with a much younger man. Complicating matters even further is the man’s status as the lead singer of a wildly popular boy band, thrusting their love affair into the spotlight. Despite the significant age and life experience gap between them, the two characters find themselves entangled in a passionate and unconventional romance. While The Idea of You maintains a lighter and more vibrant tone compared to Miller’s Girl, the core element of the movie explores themes of taboo and societal expectations.
1. American Beauty (1999)
American Beauty, just like Miller’s Girl, explores the subject of taboo relationships in a darkly comedic manner. However, the movie offers much more substance, as at its core, it is a film about a man going through an existential crisis. Released in 1999, American Beauty is a captivating drama directed by Sam Mendes that follows the unraveling life of Lester Burnham, played by Kevin Spacey.
The film delves into themes of suburban disillusionment and neurosis as Lester becomes infatuated with his daughter’s best friend, Angela, played by Mena Suvari. Mendes’ directorial prowess in American Beauty marked his remarkable entry point into Hollywood, leaving audiences and critics in awe. The movie swept the awards season, earning Mendes a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for Best Director, while also winning Best Picture at the Oscars that year, solidifying its place as an iconic piece of cinematic history. Want to read more about unconventional romance movies? Here are 5 movies that aren’t your typical Rom-Com.