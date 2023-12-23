7 Times Emma Stone Delivered Oscar-Worthy Performances

Emma Stone’s journey through Hollywood is a dazzling array of diverse characters and compelling performances. Her ability to slip seamlessly into roles, from a sardonic high schooler to a jazz-loving barista, has captured the hearts of audiences and critics alike. With an Oscar already under her belt, let’s explore seven performances where Emma Stone not only shone but also delivered what could be deemed as Oscar-worthy magic.
Easy A 2010
Emma Stone’s breakout role in Easy A was a turning point in her career. She was charming as Olive, a role that showcased her impeccable comedic timing and solidified her place in Hollywood.
It’s nice to see Emma Stone in a lead role. She’s charming as Olive, and this film should open new opportunities for her, critics noted, appreciating her ability to carry the film with grace and wit.
The Help 2011
In The Help, Stone stepped into a period drama set against the backdrop of the Civil Rights Movement. Her portrayal of Skeeter Phelan was not just a performance but a statement, as she held her own amidst an ensemble cast of powerful performances. The Help, which earned a Best Picture nod, became a vehicle for Stone to showcase her dramatic chops and contributed significantly to the film’s social impact.
Birdman 2014
Stone’s supporting role in Birdman is where we see her delve into the complexities of fame and artistry. Her Oscar nomination for this film was well-deserved as she added undeniable depth to the narrative. Critics said,
Until actors are matched to the right role, we can never quite see them clearly. This sentiment resonates with Stone’s performance in Birdman, as it highlighted her versatility and ability to convey raw emotion.
La La Land 2016
In La La Land, Stone’s portrayal of Mia won her the Academy Award for Best Actress. Her performance was not just about singing and dancing; it was an emotional journey that resonated with many.
Her triple-threat performance was enough to win her the big prize on only her second nomination ever, highlights the impact of her role in this modern-day musical masterpiece.
Battle of the Sexes 2017
In portraying tennis legend Billie Jean King, Stone transformed herself for Battle of the Sexes. While some critics felt there was more she could’ve done with the role, others admired her solid performance and how she brought depth to a character living as a closeted lesbian during the ’70s. This biopic allowed Stone to explore new layers within herself as an actress and add another nuanced portrayal to her repertoire.
The Favourite 2018
The Favourite saw Emma Stone in yet another dynamic character that earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Her role in this period dramedy was praised for its complexity and how she navigated through the intricate power dynamics within the story. It’s performances like these that confirm Stone’s place among Hollywood’s versatile talents.
Cruella 2021
In Disney’s Cruella, Emma Stone took on an iconic villain and infused it with an undertone of innocence that made the character relatable and even likable against all odds. Critics noted that some of Stone’s best scenes were those filled with emotional exchanges with other characters, proving once more her ability to captivate audiences with every frame.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!