Rebecca Ferguson’s 7 Highest-Grossing Movies

Born in Stockholm, Sweden, actress Rebecca Ferguson is one of Sweden’s actors with the highest-grossing movies. With an acting career spanning a quarter of a century, Ferguson has starred in several box-office hits in the last decade alone. Interestingly, Rebecca Ferguson made her Hollywood film debut 20 years ago, in 2014. Like many Swedish actors in Hollywood, Rebecca Ferguson began her acting career appearing in Swedish television.
Although over a decade since she portrayed Elizabeth Woodville in the British miniseries The White Queen (2013), Ferguson is more known for her TV role as Juliette Nichols on the Apple TV+ dystopian drama Silo. Away from the small screen, and as she prepares to reprise her role as Lady Jessica in the Dune sequel, here are Rebecca Ferguson’s top 7 highest-grossing movies.
Hercules (2014)
Rebecca Ferguson made her Hollywood big-budget debut in the Brett Ratner-directed Hercules (2014). While two Hercules movies were released in 2014, Ferguson starred in the Dwayne Johnson-led movie. In Hercules (2014), Ferguson played Ergenia, the Princess of Thrace. Although the character recruits Hercules to help train the armies of Thrace, it is later revealed she lives in fear of her father, King Cotys, the ruler of Thrace (John Hurt). Produced on a $100 million budget, Hercules (2014) grossed $244.8 million during its theatrical run.
Men in Black: International (2019)
Rebecca Ferguson ended the 2010s on a high note, starring in yet another $200 million movie. Ferguson is cast in a supporting role as Riza Stavros in the fourth installment, Men in Black: International (2019), in the Men in Black film series. Stavros is a renowned alien intergalactic arms dealer, revealed to also be Agent H’s (Chris Hemsworth) ex-girlfriend. Although the least performing Men in Black film, Men in Black: International broke even, grossing $253.9 million on a $94–110 million production budget.
Dune (2021)
The success of Dune (2021) has made its sequel one of the most anticipated movies in March 2024. Although financial projections estimate Dune: Part Two (2024) would perform better than its predecessor at the Box Office, the 2021 Dune is still one of Rebecca Ferguson’s highest-grossing movies. In the Dune universe, Ferguson plays Lady Jessica, Leto Atreides’ (Oscar Isaac) consort, and Paul Atreides’ (Timothée Chalamet) Bene Gesserit mother. Ferguson joins a short list of actresses as the fourth actresses to portray the character, including Francesca Annis (1984 movie), Saskia Reeves (2000 TV series), and Alice Krige (2003 TV series). Dune (2021) grossed $434.8 million on a $165 million production budget.
The Greatest Showman (2017)
Michael Gracey‘s biological music drama The Greatest Showman (2017) narrowly outgrossed Dune (2021) by a few thousand dollars. However, The Greatest Showman was a huge box-office success. The Greatest Showman grossed $435 million on a budget of $84 million. In the movie, Rebecca Ferguson portrays the famous Swedish singer Jenny Lind, nicknamed the Swedish Nightingale. Rebecca Ferguson co-starred alongside Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, and Zendaya. Although Ferguson portrays Jenny Lind, American singer Loren Allred provides the character’s singing voice.
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)
With the success of the Mission: Impossible films over the years, it’s not surprising they are one of Rebecca Ferguson’s highest-grossing movies. Ferguson has starred in three of the seven released movies in the franchise. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023) is the last released Mission: Impossible film. Although it made a profit at the worldwide Box Office, Dead Reckoning Part One underperformed compared to its recent predecessors. Rebecca Ferguson reprised her role as the disavowed MI6 agent, Ilsa Faust. With a $291 million gross budget, Dead Reckoning Part One is currently one of the most expensive movies ever made. As one of Rebecca Ferguson’s highest-grossing movies, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023) grossed $567.5 million at the Box Office.
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015) was a career-defining role for Rebecca Ferguson. Having only starred in Hercules (2014), being cast in one of Hollywood’s most successful franchises helped increase her profile in the American film industry. However, it wasn’t her performance in Hercules that got her cast in Mission: Impossible. It was her performance in the British miniseries The White Queen (2013) that caught Tom Cruise’s attention.
Ferguson first played Ilsa Faust in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015). To properly portray the role, Rebecca Ferguson ensured she performed her own stunts, training six hours daily over six weeks. Rogue Nation is the fifth installment in the franchise. With a $150 million production budget, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015) grossed a whopping $688.9 million at the Box Office. It is currently Rebecca Ferguson’s second highest-grossing movie of her career.
Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)
Exceeding Rogue Nation (2015) with over $100 million, Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) is Rebecca Ferguson’s highest-grossing movie of her career. Fallout is a sequel to Rogue Nation and was released three years later, in 2018. Ferguson reprised her role as Ilsa Faust, making it her second appearance in the franchise. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) grossed $791.1 million at the Box Office, with a $178–180 million production budget. Fallout isn’t only Rebecca Ferguson’s highest-grossing movie; it is also currently the highest-grossing movie in the Mission: Impossible franchise. If you enjoyed reading about Rebecca Ferguson’s highest-grossing movies, check out Columbia Pictures’ Top 6 Highest-Grossing Movie Franchises.
