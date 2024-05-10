After what feels like ages, the universe has finally answered every hopeless romantic’s prayers by bestowing them with the whirlwind of a romantic comedy, The Idea of You. The Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine starrer hit all the right spots, exceeding every single expectation that was set by fans in the weeks leading up to its release. From the undeniable chemistry to the nostalgic boyband music to the most romantic locations, The Idea of You did not disappoint. While this movie isn’t trying to be a groundbreaking story about love and sacrifice, one can appreciate this utopian fantasy, which is secretly every woman’s dream come true. Tread cautiously as the following article contains spoilers for The Idea of You.
Based on the Robinne Lee novel of the same name, The Idea of You is a romantic comedy movie released on Prime Video on May 2, 2024. The film follows the story of 40-year-old single mom Solène (Anne Hathaway), who sparks an unexpected romance with Hayes Campbell (Galitzine), a member of her daughter’s favorite boyband, August Moon, after a chance encounter at Coachella. We see the couple go through the highs and lows of their non-traditional relationship and the baggage that comes with dating a celebrity. The embodiment of a perfect comfort romance like Pretty Woman and Two Weeks Notice, here’s why The Idea of You is a movie to be watched on repeat innumerable times.
A Cliché Meet-Cute Sets The Sparks Flying in The Idea of You
Opposite worlds collided when Solène Marchand and Hayes Campbell had a chance encounter in the former’s trailer at Coachella. Although their meet cute was quite the cliché, when the hot boy in a boyband serenades you with a heart-touching song in front of millions of people, a girl can’t help but be floored. Hayes left no stone unturned in his pursuit of Solène, from buying out all the pieces in her art gallery to offering help cleaning up her fridge. We love a man with a deep, soul-touching gaze who goes above and beyond to make you feel special — throughout the film, Hayes Campbell is the man of everyone’s dreams!
The duo had fun moments of light banter and even served sincere emotions in moments of distress, which added to the storyline and didn’t feel like fluff or forced — which is often the case with romcoms today. The chemistry between the pair is so electric that one forgets about the prevalent age difference. Viewers walk into The Idea of You expecting it to be just another poorly written Wattpad movie, but the actors have done such a tremendous job that makes the film wholesome!
The Intimacy Scenes Are a Cohesive Blend of Being Poetic and Realistic
Every single moment Hayes and Solène were within arm’s length of each other, viewers felt their stomachs clench and hearts thumping in their ears. The intimate scenes in The Idea of You were raging with raw sexual tension and impeccable hand placement, which can only be described as dangerously raunchy. There is a certain talent for carrying out sex scenes in a way that makes them appear poetic rather than tastelessly vulgar, with Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine knocking it right out of the park. Viewers could feel the intense buildup leading up to the first kiss, with the cleverly timed breaks and the slow progression from a light touch of the fingertips to an animalistic makeout session. While The Idea of You is generously packed with steamy scenes, the hotel room rendezvous takes the cake for being the one that viewers can remember for days.
Anne Hathaway’s Character Reclaims Her Youth as The Hottest Mom on The Block
Anne Hathaway’s character, Solène, is not just the hottest but also the coolest mom on the block. Apart from her progressive relationship with her daughter, one can also appreciate how she maintains a dignified composure around her insufferable ex-husband. While getting hit on by the lead member of a band was not on her bucket list, viewers found themselves rooting for Solène when she finally took a brave step forward to give into Hayes’ rather strong advances.
The Idea of You delves into the challenges faced by single moms all around the world, touching upon themes like mom guilt, body image issues, and the notion of ‘what will people think?’ Although for a large chunk of the movie, we find Solène second-guessing herself owing to the age difference between her and Hayes, we also watch her character reclaim her youth and sexuality as the screenplay advances. With her likable aura and age-defying beauty, it’s safe to say that Anne Hathaway did a near-perfect job breathing this role to life!
Contrary To Popular Belief, Hayes Campbell is Not a Harry Styles Rip-Off
While there was a lot of buzz around The Idea of You being a Harry Styles fanfic turned movie — save for a sweater or two and the British accent — Hayes Campbell is almost nothing like the famous pop star. One can see the boyband influence that went into forming August Moon as it borrows from the vision of bands like One Direction and 5 Seconds of Summer. Still, it retains an endearing sense of originality rather than being a shoddy top-to-toe replica. Hayes Campbell is a six-foot-tall dreamboat with a ridiculously gorgeous smile and ripped biceps, which is more reminiscent of the Wattpad image of Harry Styles that fans had painted during earlier One Direction days. Also check out this list ranking every Anne Hathaway movie.