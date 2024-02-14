5 Horror Movies to Watch to Keep Your Valentine’s Day Thrilling

There’s no denying the fact that romcoms have been a mainstay in cinema for quite some time. These films resonate with audiences for the sheer reason that all of us can relate to that feeling of falling head over heels. However, if you’re feeling less than enamoured with the idea of spending Valentine’s Day immersed in a sea of cheesy romcoms, there are many dark and thrilling alternatives waiting for you.
So, if you want to skip the flowers and chocolates this year and delve into a night of horror movies, these cult classics will truly leave you on the edge of your seat. Whether you’re feeling unlucky in love or simply crave a more heart-pounding viewing experience, you don’t have to be limited to the typical lovey-dovey flicks associated with this doting day. Here is our pick of 5 horror movies to watch this Valentine’s Day to keep your day thrilling.
5. Happy Death Day (2017)
Happy Death Day is a horror film from acclaimed director Christopher Landon that was released on Valentine’s day in 2017. The plot follows a college student named Tree Gelbman who gets trapped in a time loop and relives the day of her murder over and over again. As she tries to solve the mystery of her killer, she realizes that her actions have consequences and must confront her own flaws to break the cycle.
While Happy Death Day was not met with critical acclaim upon its release, it has since developed a cult following among die-hard horror fans. The film’s unique blend of horror, humor, and slasher elements has endeared it to viewers who appreciate its tongue-in-cheek approach to the genre. Happy Death Day doesn’t take itself too seriously, but still manages to deliver in the shock and awe department with its inventive kills and suspenseful moments. Based on the film’s success, a sequel followed in 2019 titled Happy Death Day 2U.
Watch Happy Death Day on Netflix
4. My Bloody Valentine (1981)
My Bloody Valentine Follows the mining town of Valentine Bluffs, where a series of murders occur on Valentine’s Day. The plot centers around a group of miners who open an abandoned coal mine. However, chaos and bloodshed ensues when they inadvertently release a killer who seeks revenge on the townspeople for a mining accident that happened years prior. While it may not be as well-known as other slasher classics like John Carpenter‘s Halloween or Friday the 13th, My Bloody Valentine is considered a pioneering film in the horror genre for its use of an axe as the killer’s weapon of choice.
This unique twist on the typical knife-wielding slasher villain has helped the film gain a cult following over the years. As a result, this lead to the culmination of a 3D reboot in 2009. While this movie was not critically adored, it did fare well at the box office, in turn introducing a new generation to the original 1981 movie, making it stand out as one of the best Valentine’s Day horror movies. Interestingly, legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has long crowned My Bloody Valentine his favourite slasher film.
Watch My Bloody Valentine on Prime Video
3. Picnic at Hanging Rock (1975)
Although Picnic at Hanging Rock is labeled as a mystery movie, it has an eerie feel and haunting soundtrack throughout that push it into the horror realm. Couple that with its setting of Valentine’s Day 1900, this easily makes the list of the best Valentine’s Day horror movies. The story takes place on a summer day in Australia when a group of students and a teacher from an all girls’ school vanish without a trace. Director Peter Weir conjures a mystifying aura of ambiguity that leaves the viewer in a constant state of dread and anxiety as the townspeople search for the women. As the movie goes on, the intensity skyrockets and disturbing truths are brought to light that serve up an unsettling, terrifying and thought-provoking experience that lingers long after the credits roll.
Watch Picnic at Hanging Rock on Channel 4
2. Frankenstein (1994)
Kenneth Branagh‘s 1994 movie adaptation of Frankenstein tells the classic tale of Victor Frankenstein (played by Branagh), a brilliant scientist who crosses ethical boundaries in his quest to bring a dead body back to life. As Frankenstein’s monster (Robert De Niro) awakens, confusion and fear lead to a series of tragic events that test the limits of humanity and morality. Despite its horror elements, the film also features a heartwrenching love story between Victor and his fiancée Elizabeth, adding a layer of emotional depth to the narrative. This unique blend of horror and romance makes Frankenstein stand out as one of the best Valentine’s Day horror movies, offering viewers a captivating and chilling experience that touches the soul and stands hairs on edge simultaneously.
1. Warm Bodies (2013)
Warm Bodies has secured its spot as a top Valentine’s Day horror movie due to its masterful blend of horror, comedy, and romance. The film follows the story of a zombie named R (Nicholas Hoult) who falls in love with a living girl, Julie (Teresa Palmer), after consuming the brains of her boyfriend. As their unlikely relationship develops, R begins to change, both physically and emotionally, as he slowly regains his humanity. This unique love story is actually a loose retelling of William Shakespeare‘s Romeo and Juliet, with the star-crossed lovers coming from two opposing worlds – the living and the undead. With its witty dialogue, heartfelt moments, and scares, Warm Bodies is a perfect choice for those looking for a different kind of Valentine’s Day movie experience. Want to discover more Shakespeare movie adaptations? Here’s our list of the top 7.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!