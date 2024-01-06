Are We Going to See Spiderman in Venom 3? A Detailed Analysis

Venom stands out as one of Spider-Man’s greatest enemies in the comics. As such, this raises the question of whether we will see Spider-Man in Sony’s upcoming Venom 3 in collaboration with Marvel Studios (as Sony owns the rights to both these characters). In recent years, the Marvel universe has expanded significantly, resulting in crossovers and appearances from a whole host of superheroes and villains.
With its mind-bending narrative, Spider-Man: No Way Home was no exception. It saw not one but three Spider-Men facing off against their rivalries from dimensions across the multiverse. If that weren’t enough, Venom: Let There Be Carnage teased fans with its post-credits sequence, suggesting that Venom and Spider-Man might indeed be battling it out moving forward. Rumors from social media have fueled speculation as to whether this appearance will happen or not. If it does, which Spiderman will it be? Our bets are on Tom Holland’s Spiderman but that might change.
What Happened in Venom: Let There Be Carnage?
The gripping post-credits scene in Venom’s second installment saw the slimy anti-hero showcase his hive knowledge to Eddie Brock by shifting to an alternate reality. Except it wasn’t Venom’s doing – it was a result of Dr Strange’s spell gone wrong. Before Venom and Eddie can process what has happened, Holland’s Spider-Man appears in a news segment that is playing on the hotel room’s TV.
What they witness is the same scene that unfolds in Spider-Man: Far From Home, where Mysterio reveals Spider-Man’s Identity as Peter Parker. Venom then slowly leans in and licks the screen as Spider-Man appears, as if to mark his target. Many threads could be explored in Venom 3, but this pivotal scene sets up Venom and Spider-Man’s bitter rivalry as being one of them.
What Happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home
No Way Home’s mid-credit scene picked up where Let There Be Carnage’s scene left things off. We find a barman filling an inebriated Eddie in on all the crazy events that have been going on; a billionaire flying around in a tin suit, an “angry green man,” and people randomly disappearing. With all this information swirling around in Eddie’s head, he gets the idea to head to New York and track down Spider-Man. But before anything can come of it, Eddie and Venom are transported back to their dimension.
This makes sense because the end of No Way Home found Dr Strange sending all of the villains back to their respective timelines, which seemed to close the door on the idea of there being a crossover between Venom and Spider-Man. However, the final moments of that scene reveal a piece of a symbiote that remains on the bar. As a result, one solid theory is that Venom’s symbiote will make its way to Peter Parker and traditionally wreak havoc for the MCU.
Chances of Fans Seeing Spiderman in Venom 3
While Venom: Let There Be Carnage received mixed reviews, it still pulled in a hefty $500 million a the worldwide box office. With the enormous success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, we may see Sony taking a page from Marvel’s book and leaning further into a connected universe. As such, a collaboration between the two seems very likely but it might not unfold in the way fans are expecting it to.
It seems very likely that we will see Venom in the MCU, perhaps in the next Spider-Man film. But will we see Spiderman in Venom 3? It’s not yet clear. The only lead we have so far is the little piece of symbiote being left behind and that scenario leads to a possible Venom inclusion in the next Spiderman film. Secondly, if the latter is the case, another question that gets raised is which Spider-Man will it be?
What We Know So Far About Venom 3
Let There Be Carnage established Holland’s Spider-Man as an obvious candidate to feature in the upcoming Venom 3. And yet, Andrew Garfield has emerged as a fan favorite, so much so that people have made trailers to illustrate what that might look like. In June, rumors circulated on Twitter that Garfield would make an appearance in Venom 3, but those claims haven’t been substantiated.
Among the cast that has been announced for Venom 3, the actors included are Chiwetel Ejiofor and Juno Temple. However, no mention has been made of Holland or Garfield as of yet. Venom 3 is scheduled to hit cinemas on November 8th, 2024.
