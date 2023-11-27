15 Chilling Venom 3 Predictions We Can’t Ignore

With the success of the previous Venom movies, the anticipation for Venom 3 has reached fever pitch. Fans are abuzz with theories and predictions about what might unfold in this next chapter of Eddie Brock’s journey with his symbiotic partner. So, let’s dive into some of the most chilling and intriguing possibilities that we just can’t ignore.
Possibilities of a Multiverse Adventure
The idea of Venom 3 exploring the multiverse has fans on the edge of their seats. Given the post-credit scene from Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which teased a potential link to the MCU, and the narrative developments in other Marvel films, it’s not a far stretch to imagine crossovers with other beloved characters. The madness in Doctor Strange 2, which is also anticipated to involve multiverse antics, happens only three months after Spider-Man: No Way Home, adding to this crossover potential within the MCU.
The Return of Carnage
Despite his apparent demise in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, speculation about the return of Carnage is rife. The end credits scene from the second movie left many possibilities open for various developments in Venom’s story. Moreover, Carnage’s host, Cletus Kasady, is known to have escaped with his own Symbiote in a side mission called ‘The Flame’, which could be a narrative loophole for his return.
Spider-Man Meets Venom
Rumors and evidence suggest a showdown or team-up between Spider-Man and Venom could be on the cards for the upcoming film. An ‘odd glow’ during a scene in Venom: Let There Be Carnage transitioned Eddie Brock and Venom to a place where they watch J. Jonah Jameson reveal Spider-Man’s identity on TV. This has led to speculation about future confrontations or partnerships between these two iconic characters.
New Symbiote Faces
Fans are predicting the introduction of new symbiote characters from the comics, such as Toxin or Scream. With SUMMER OF SYMBIOTES now underway, there’s a list of all symbiotes we know and love from Earth-616 that could make their way into Venom 3. Spider-Man 2 featured Mary Jane as Scream, yet another one of Venom’s progeny, highlighting this possibility.
A New Nemesis Emerges
Theorizing about the main antagonist of Venom 3, we might see a new character or a familiar face with a twist. The Fortunato crime family and Senator Stewart Ward are potential villains mentioned for this installment. Additionally, there’s speculation around Stephen Graham’s character Detective Mulligan transforming into Toxin after being teased at the end of Let There Be Carnage.
Eddie Brock Evolution
Eddie Brock’s character might evolve in Venom 3, focusing on his relationship with Venom. Tom Hardy has put so much of himself into these movies that it will be interesting to see how his co-writing role with Kelly Marcel influences Eddie’s journey. Their shared hatred for Peter Parker and Spider-Man gave rise to Venom, suggesting further development along these lines.
Maintaining Its Unique Flavor
Will Venom 3 maintain its dark humor and action-packed style or take a new direction? Tom Hardy returns as the lethal protector Venom, suggesting continuity in character portrayal. Moreover, director Kelly Marcel aims to end the trilogy on a high note while keeping fans divided over its unique tone.
The Symbiote Saga Continues
The expansion of symbiote mythology and lore is highly anticipated in Venom 3. From their origins on planet Klyntar to their spread throughout New York via an Oscorp-discovered meteorite, there is much to explore about these powerful alien species that forge bonds with hosts granting them incredible abilities.
Influencing Sony’s Spider-Verse
Analyzing how Venom 3 could shape Sony’s Spider-Verse is fascinating. The interconnected stories and characters like Oscorp potentially having another Symbiote seed indicate larger implications for future narratives within Sony’s cinematic universe.
Teasing Future Storylines
The potential post-credit scenes in Venom 3 are shrouded in mystery but could hint at future developments within the franchise. Given previous studio impacts and timelines, answers regarding the end credits might be provided in upcoming Marvel releases like Spider-Man: No Way Home.
