Director Confirms Villain for Next Two Spider-Man Films

By any movie standards, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was an amazing success. The computer-animated superhero film focuses on the life and times of one of Marvel Comics’ most popular superheroes, Spider-Man. As fans of the franchise await the release of its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, there has been more than enough information to go on with.
As the name suggests, Across the Spider-Verse sees Miles Morales’ (Shameik Moore) Spider-Man take a journey with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld ) across the multiverse. If you watched the first movie, you should remember Wilson Fisk/Kingpin as its notable villain. Kingpin is a crime lord who also doubles as the leader of Alchemax. To help him bring back his family, Wilson Fisk created the Super Collider.
Since the announcement of the two sequels, Marvel Comics fans have speculated on the possible villain. Most fans have pointed towards The Spot character, voiced by Jason Schwartzman, as the supervillain. If ever there was any doubt, Kemp Powers has cleared them all! Kemp Powers is one of the directors of Across the Spider-Verse and had this to say about the sequel villain.
“The Spot is an interesting villain because he seems like a joke, but when you really look at his powers, there’s incredible potential. His ability to open portals across dimensions sets him up perfectly for the Spider-Verse. He’s the villain of the next two films. Let’s just say that The Spot and Miles are connected in surprising ways.”
Things just got super juicy! Fans are already itching to know how The Spot and Miles’ Spider-Man are possibly connected. For those unfamiliar with the movie franchise, let’s look at who the next villain is.
Who is The Spot?
An excellent way to describe The Spot is to journey back to the 80s Spider-Man comics, where the villain was still Dr. Jonathan Ohnn. Dr. Ohnn was a brilliant MIT scientist whose oath crossed with Kingpin and became his evil scientist. As Kingpin’s scientist, Dr. Ohnn was tasked with creating the powers of Cloak, a teleporting superhero.
While working on this project, Dr. Ohnn accidentally opened a doorway to another dimension. With the dimension filled with different other portals, Dr. Ohnn gets lots in it. Although he finally figured out a way back into his dimension, his body had become covered with several portals. These doorways or portals left spot-like holes on his body.
His appearance earned him the name The Spot. Over time, he could control the portals’ shape, destination, and size. This power allowed him to teleport parts of his body or all of him to different dimensions.
With such powers, it’s easy to see how he fits in Across the Spider-Verse. With Miles’ defeat of his boss, Kingpin, and now journeying across the Spider-Verse with Gwen Stacy, there’s no better villain to battle than The Spot.
What to expect in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
With a new trailer released today, December 13, fans can finally get more information on the storyline of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
In the meantime, here’s what we know so far. Miles Morales reprises his role as Brooklyn’s Spider-Man in his dimension. After being grounded by his parents, Gwen Stacy visits him in his room. After convincing him to leave his room as Spider-Man, the duo journey into the Spider-Verse.
Miles is introduced to other Spider-Man heroes across the multiverse. With a new threat and villain threatening the Spider-Verse, Miles clashes with other Spider-Man heroes on the best way to defeat The Spot. Now, not only does Miles have a Villain to battle, he must fight and convince the other Spiders to join him to defeat The Spot and save the people he loves the most.
When will Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse be released?
Marvel fans no longer have to wait endlessly for the first part of the sequel. According to the announced timeline by Sony Pictures Releasing, the film will be released on June 2, 2023. It may still be over six months away, but at least there’s something to look out for.
The franchise’s second sequel and third film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, will be released on March 29, 2024. Judging by the success of Into the Spider-Verse, there are hopes the second movie will be a Box Office success. With a budget of $90 million, Into the Spider-Verse grossed $375.5 million at the Box Office.
Do you think The Spot is a worthy villain for Across the Spider-Verse?