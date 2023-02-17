Every MCU Phase 5 Movie And Release Date Explained

Marvel Cinematic Universe is a rich and expansive universe that contains movies and TV shows telling an overarching story. The Universe has been a global success and is currently one of the biggest entertainment franchises. To manage its overall story, Marvel has grouped its movies into “phases,” which roughly translates to “eras” or “seasons” in common speak.
The first three “phases” of the MCU are collectively called “The Infinity Saga,” whose overarching plot lines revolved around the Infinity Stones (and Thanos’ quests in obtaining them). The next three phases (Phase Four to Phase Six) are known as “The Multiverse Saga,” where the established norm of parallel universes becomes a recurring trope. This time around, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is entering its fifth phase, containing the movies below. Here’s a list of every Phase 5 movie and their release dates.
1. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
On February 17, 2023, Phase Five will formally begin with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – the third installment of the Ant-Man franchise. The movie follows the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), but this time, Scott Lang (Ant-Man) and his company (Hope’s parents) find themselves in the Quantum Realm, having no choice but to combat the forces of Kang the Conqueror. The film’s official synopsis reveals that there are beings beyond what was imaginable –something to watch out for.
Actors to be expected include Paul Rudd, who will reprise his role as Ant-Man. Of course, Evangeline Lilly will also reprise her role to complete the titular duo protagonists. Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfieffer, Jonathan Majors and Kathryn Newton are more to watch out for when the film hits the big screen.
2. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
After Ant-Man 3, the next instalment for Phase 5 will be the third instalment of the Guardians of the Galaxy series. The main premise of the movie is the resurfacing of Rocket Racoon’s past; the guardians will fight to protect this information and protect him, leading to a mission that could end the team. The upcoming Phase 5 movie is expected to be released in cinemas on May 5, 2023.
Chris Pratt is, of course, set to take on the role of Peter Quill (also known as Star-Lord). Gamora will still be played by Zoe Saldaña. Rocket Racoon will be voiced by Bradley Cooper. Other cast members include Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Sean Gunn, Maria Bakalova, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki and Chukwudi Iwuji.
3. The Marvels
Up next will be The Marvels, which takes root from the events of the 2022 Disney+ series Ms. Marvel. In the movie, it has been known that the titular three heroes – Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau – swap places when activating their powers, allowing the anticipated sequel explore a realm of charming chaos that is constant in MCU movies. The film follows the story of their pursuit in discovering the cause of this strange phenomenon.
The highly anticipated Phase 5 movie, The Marvels, has set its theatrical release date for July 28, 2023.
4. Captain America: New World Order
Captain America: New World Order is an intended continuation of the miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It will be the fourth Captain America movie, which will then be outside of the original Captain America trilogy which starred Chris Evans. It is set to debut the next calendar year of the preceding releases, on May 3, 2024.
The new movie will see Anthony Mackie return as Sam Wilson, and take on the Captain America mantle. He will star alongside several returning characters which include Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes.
5. Thunderbolts
The upcoming movie will several of the MCU’s most notable villains recruited by the government for missions. The movie will see the return of Bucky Barnes, Florence Pugh, David Harbour and more. Harrison Ford is also set to take over as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross and will debut in Captain America: World Order; however, he will have a major presence in Thunderbolts. It is set to be released in cinemas on July 26, 2024.
6. Blade
The last film of the fifth phase will feature the Ebony Blade once more. The post-credits scene of Eternals (2021) showed Dane Whitman being introduced to the said blade and an unseen person questioning him about his readiness to take on the blade. That scene hints at the possibility of a new hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Mahershala Ali, who will be the new Blade. Ali will play the iconic vampire hunter from the comic books as the MCU explores more occult and supernatural folklore.
Blade, the final movie of Phase 5, releases on theaters September 6, 2024.
READ NEXT: Will The Hulk Get Another Solo Movie In The Marvel Cinematic Universe?
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!