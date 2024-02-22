Ranking The Conjuring Series From Worst To Best

It’s been ten years since James Wan first introduced the world to The Conjuring. The film followed the misadventures of Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) in the 1970s, a pair of paranormal investigators and demonologists who inspect a secluded farmhouse where a supernatural presence has made itself known. The star-studded horror film was a huge hit with fans and critics. It started an entire universe that features numerous spin-offs and sequels throughout the years.
The Conjuring has spawned three films following the popular Ed and Lorraine Warren. The series has always had a set of complex themes regarding religion, culture, and love amid its haunting premise. Out of the three movies made so far, which one stands above the rest? This list will countdown all three entries of The Conjuring franchise from worst to best.
3. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
On paper, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It should be an excellent entry into the series. A man accused of murder, with the suspect claiming demonic possession as his defense could’ve been a stronger dive into religion and testing one’s beliefs in the supernatural. It’s a court case that really should’ve been a compelling study of not just supernatural entities, but the Warrens themselves.
Sadly, the film barely focuses on that aspect. Instead, it becomes another generic possession film that doesn’t add much depth or dimension to the tired subgenre. Worse of all, The Devil Made Me Do It is boring more often than not. Not surprisingly, Wilson and Faminga’s pairing made the film better than it would’ve been, and the focus on their long-lasting love remains a highlight in the series. The Devil Made Me Do It is far from the worst horror film you’ll ever see, but it’s certainly on the list of most disappointing movies that should’ve been more.
2. The Conjuring 2
The biggest issue with the sequel is that it’s essentially a retread of the first film. However, The Conjuring 2 is still a good film because James Wan is a master at his craft. All of the tricks and jump scares in The Conjuring 2 have been seen before, but Wan knows how to coax these horror moments into something truly scary and memorable. The cross-turning upside-down scene is quite chilling.
Plus, the acting is top-notch. Wilson and Farmiga are always a highlight whenever they’re a part of these films. However, Madison Wolfe is required to pull off such a dynamic performance and she does it with ease; being sweet and bubbly one minute, scared and confused the next, then cold and sinister the other. The top-notch acting and genuine scares in The Conjuring 2 make it one of the best horror films in the last ten years. Had it not been so predictable then the film would’ve received higher praise. Still, Wan’s a master at horror, and his first two films exemplify his amazing skills as a filmmaker.
1. The Conjuring
Like The Conjuring 2, there’s still an air of predictable within the first film. But The Conjuring stands out as the best because Wan finds new ways to effectively scare audiences while interweaving a nice complexity within the story. Religion is a big theme within the series, but Wan navigates that plight here so strongly.
That’s due to the strong characterization of Ed and Lorraine Warren. Their relationship is ultimately the backbone of the series, but the little wrinkles such as Lorraine’s premonitions and how they take a massive toll on her psyche add a nice layer that isn’t seen much in modern horror.
Plus, the entire cast of The Conjuring is likable thus it’s easier to get invested into the story. The imagery is also strong; That scene where Carolyn (Lili Taylor) flashes a match in the basement and the ghost claps behind her is genuinely frightening, and so is the haunting image of a girl hung in a tree behind Ed. The Conjuring is a well-made movie overall that deserves its title as one of the best horror films of this generation.
