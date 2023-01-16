The Ending Of Furious 7 And “See You Again”

If we were to ask, “What is the most memorable movie of 2015?” We’re sure a lot of you would answer Furious 7, and there might be two reasons for that. The reason is the tearful, melancholic, and nostalgic ending where Dom (Vin Diesel) and Brian (Paul Walker) looked at each other in their cars before they drove their separate ways. This scene even gave rise to a meme template.
Below we will look back on this legendary movie. However, we will only be focusing on the ending scene, and we will analyze the song that went with it, See You Again, while we are at it.
The ending: a beautiful retirement after all the work
At the end of Furious 7, the bad guys were imprisoned and our heroes are now living their lives peacefully. They decided to do this on a beach, where, aside from having a nice day in the sand by themselves, they were watching Brian and his wife, Mia, play with their son, Jack. This act was deemed by Dom to be a call of duty, and that duty was Brian’s duty as a father.
The rest of the team admired the joy that was emanating from the father, mother, and son. They commented that, at last, after everything, he was home. And it was home where he always belonged. He was finally home after being away for too long. It was the retirement he deserved.
Having seen everything he could see, Dom stood up, intending to leave. Ramsey stopped him, asking him if he would leave without saying goodbye to them (or just to Brian). Dom didn’t think of saying goodbye, as he never wanted a goodbye, and this would never be a goodbye. The peaceful life they were having on the beach could be the end of it all, but it should never be a goodbye to everyone, which would mean never seeing each other again.
The introductory piano notes of See You Again played before Dom uttered his last words on the beach, “It’s never goodbye.”
See You Again
It is undeniable that the film and the song See You Again were tributes to the late Paul Walker, who played Brian in the Fast & Furious franchise. We will see how it was tributed to the actor as the ending scene continued with the soundtrack as the background music.
The second line of the first stanza, “And I’ll tell you all about when I see you again,” saw the camera cutting to Paul Walker’s character. With the note on the first “you” being stronger than the rest of the notes in the line, it was a trope of saying goodbye to Walker. It was as if, one day, in the afterlife, they would tell the stories of each other that they missed after their separation. It had the same idea as the next line, with the note stronger on “long.”
Then came the next rap stanza. This part summarized all the happy memories, all the bonding that they had with, not just with the character, but even with the actor Paul Walker.
Brian appeared next to him on the road in his car, poking at him about not bidding anyone farewell. Dom recalled all their acts together, all the brotherly moments that they shared. Clips from previous installments of Fast & Furious were shown, with the background music rapping, “How can we not talk about family when family’s all that we got? Everything I went through, you were standing there by my side.”
That lyric placement couldn’t be any better. It was a representation of how Paul had essentially become a part of their family because of everything they shared. When the same rap line repeated, it ended with the succeeding line, “And now you gon’ be with me for the last ride”
And that’s how the song beautifully wrapped the movie. That line signified their last ride together, and they went on their separate ways without even saying goodbye. It was the final act. It was the last shot with the friend whom you wouldn’t know would be gone the next day. It was the last ride, not knowing it would be the last ride.
As their cars separate, the camera pans to the sunset, slowly enveloping the screen with a cream-colored hue. The words “For Paul” then appeared, sealing off this tribute.