10 Things You Did Not Know About Patrick Wilson

With over 60 acting credits to his name, it’s clear that Patrick Wilson has been busy since 1995, when he made his acting debut. Since then, he’s gone on to work in a range of film, TV, and onscreen performances. In fact, if there ever was an all-rounder, it’s definitely Wilson.
It’d make sense that someone so famous and accomplished would have most of his business out in the public eye. However, Wilson tries as much as possible to keep the details of his personal life under wraps. With that in mind, check out a few facts about Patrick Wilson you probably never knew.
10. He’s In A Band With His Brothers
There are tons of reasons to join a band, and perhaps the Wilson brothers found the noblest. First things first, the brothers are in a band called Wilson Van. Sure, they do it to have fun, but it’s for a good cause too. Their tagline, “Rock With Purpose”, says it all.
In 2012, Patrick Wilson and his brothers headlined a concert that helped raise funds for a cause dear to their hearts. It was for Paws and Patriots, an organization that trains guide dogs for visually impaired veterans. Talk about using their talents for something truly meaningful, right? Altogether, Wilson isn’t just a regular actor, he’s also a rockstar with a difference.
9. Patrick Wilson Once Lost A Tooth While Jumping
Who doesn’t love a good jump on a trampoline? Well, one thing is for sure, Wilson is a huge fan of trampolining. In fact, he’s been doing it since he was a kid and even lost his tooth in the process. Despite this minor mishap, he still graces a trampoline or two when he has the inkling. Now he has two trampoline buddies to join in all the fun — his sons, Kalin and Kassian.
8. He Has Had Some Crazy Adventures
Who doesn’t fancy a little adventure every now and then? Needless to say, Wilson has had one or two in his day. Once, he went boating with his father and brothers, but what seemed like a harmless trip turned into a crazy adventure. The group got stranded at Tampa Bay after their boat engine caught fire.
7. He Has Sung The National Anthem In Stadiums
It’s common knowledge that Patrick Wilson is quite versatile when it comes to acting. However, his prowess goes beyond that into music. In fact, Patrick was once invited to sing the national anthem at around 10 different stadiums. That’s right, he performed in front of thousands of fans, and obviously, he’s good, seeing as they keep calling him back. The star even got a chance to sing at a New York Mets-Yankees game with his friend, Stephen Colbert.
6. Both His Parents Worked As Professional Singers
The verdict is in, and it’s clear that Patrick Wilson comes from a family of superstars. Not only is he a talented actor and musician, but it turns out that his parents are pretty talented too. Back in the day, the pair were professional singers. Presently, his father is a news anchorman, and his mother is a professional voice teacher. She currently works with singers and speakers affected by tension or chronic hoarseness caused by abuse of the vocal folds.
5. He’s An Animal Person
Patrick Wilson is an animal lover at heart, and he’s not afraid to display this love. With two dogs, two guinea pigs, and seven fish, Wilson has quite a furry and scaly family at home. He also owned a horse called Frodo. Altogether, he’s not just a pet owner, he’s a pet parent who truly cares for his animals.
4. Patrick Wilson Does Most Of His Own Stunts
Have you ever wondered how Patrick comes off as effortless in his on-screen roles? That’s because he takes out the time to connect with the characters he portrays. In fact, he does his own stunts in some of his movies. For instance, the star did his stunts on his own in The Conjuring. When talking about the movie in an interview, he said, “I’ve always loved stunts, And that was one of the things I loved about this film.”
3. ‘The Conjuring’ Changed His Views About The Supernatural
“If there is something otherworldly or supernatural or unexplained, it doesn’t necessarily have to be bad.” After playing Ed Warren in the horror movie, The Conjuring, Wilson imbibed this mentality about the supernatural. At the time, it was the only way he could safeguard his peace of mind.
2. Patrick Wilson Believes He Can Perform An Exorcism
Practice makes perfect, right? Well, that’s pretty much what Wilson believes. Seeing as he’s played the role of Ed Warren in a total of five movies, the star believes he’s picked up a thing or two. In an interview, he revealed that he pretty much thinks he can pull off an exorcism. Be it a joke or fact, it’d be an interesting thing to watch.
1. Patrick Has A Tattoo
Yes, Patrick has a tattoo on his arm, but it isn’t a random inscription or something he saw on a takeout menu. The tattoo itself reads “KPW” which are his firstborn son’s initials. If that’s not adorable, then nothing else really is.
