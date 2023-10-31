6 Times Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing Was The Heart Of ‘Friends’

It’s safe to say that the news of Matthew Perry‘s death has made people quite introspective. Following his iconic role as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends, Perry established himself as one of the finest actors in the industry. With impeccable comedic timing and a natural talent for delivering unforgettable lines, Perry endeared himself to audiences around the world.
Needless to say, he delivered some of the best lines on Friends as well as pretty stellar moments. As Chandler Bing, his witty one-liners and dead-on comic timing kept viewers hooked and engaged. So, in honor of a man who was part of some of the best moments on 90s TV, here’s a look back at Chandler Bing’s most wholesome scenes from Friends.
1. Season 6, Episode 6: “The One On The Last Night”
It goes without saying, but Chandler and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) had one of the most endearing bromances of all time. So, it made sense when Chandler went out of his way to ensure Joey would be comfortable before moving — across the hall. Worried about his friend’s financial situation, created a card game called “Cups” to give Joey money after each hand. However, Joey took his $1,500 and promptly lost it all after teaching Ross their made-up game. While this made for a hilarious situation, it was also endearing to see Chandler act like Joey’s mama bear.
2. Season 5, Episode 14: “The One Where Everyone Finds Out”
While Monica (Courtney Cox) and Chandler’s relationship went on to become one of the most wholesome couples on the show, it was a bit weird imagining them together at first. The pair, who were still trying to keep their romance under wraps eventually found themselves engaged in a game of relationship chicken. At some point, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) found out that their friends were bumping uglies.
So, in a bid to get them to spill they feigned interest in Chandler hoping that he would come clean. But as the web of pretense and fake seductions became thicker, Chandler finally snapped and told the truth about his feelings for Monica. It goes without saying, that was the moment he became more than just a snarky quipmaster.
3. Season 4, Episode 8: “The One Where Chandler Is In A Box”
In Joey’s world kissing trumps sex and that was why Chandler was in the proverbial dog house for kissing his girlfriend. To get into Joey’s good books, Chandler was sentenced to stick his head in his box while thinking about what he had done. While it’s clear that Chandler really liked the girl in question, it’s even more apparent that he’s a good friend. Not only did this episode delve into the intricacies of the bro code, but it equally showed Chandler’s humanity and the lengths he was willing to go to for his Joey.
4. Season 2, Episode 3: “The One Where Heckles Dies”
It’s never pleasant to be confronted with your own mortality, but it’s safe to say that watching Chandler Bing spiral in this episode was both relatable and endearing. Viewers got a sneak peek behind his snarky exterior when Monica and Rachel’s grumpy downstairs neighbor bit the dust. While the group was sorting through the mess in his apartment, Chandler realized that he had a whole lot in common with Heckles. Naturally, it made him wonder whether they’d also have a lot in common in death. However, after a bout of panicking, Chandler finally realizes that everyone ultimately forges their own path.
5. Season 6, Episode 14: “The One Where Chandler Can’t Cry”
While the episode name practically says it all, it was still interesting to see how things went down. It all kicks off with Chandler making the pretty bold claim that he can’t cry. As a result, Joey tells him that he’s dead inside while Monica sees it as a challenge. She does everything she can to get at least a tear from him, but lo and behold, Mr. Bing could hold his own.
6. Season 1, Episode 7: “The One With The Blackout”
It’s safe to say that this is the episode that really put Chandler out there as a comedic force to be reckoned with. In the midst of a city-wide blackout, the friends are forced to stay where they are. In Chandler’s case, he’s stuck in an ATM vestibule with Victoria’s Secret model, Jill Goodacre (in character). It’s truly his voiceover that takes the crown here as he frets over how to approach her and freaks out over a piece of gum. Altogether it was in this episode that he showcased his comedic genius and established himself as one of the funniest characters on the show.