6 Billion-Dollar Movies Whose Sequel Outperformed Its Predecessor

American cinema has grown into a billion-dollar film industry in the last three centuries. From its first film in the late 1800s, studios and filmmakers have sought to produce financially successful films. Over the years, Hollywood has seen its highest-grossing films at the Box Office go from crossing the million-dollar mark to grossing billions of dollars.
With James Cameron‘s epic science film Avatar (2009) taking the lead as the first to gross over $1 billion in its theatrical run, it became (and still is) the film to beat. However, this put new pressure on the studio and filmmakers to have sequels outperform its predecessor. These are the 6 billion-dollar sequels that outperformed their billion-dollar film predecessor.
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) – $1.085 billion
Christopher Nolan‘s superhero film The Dark Knight Rises (2012) is the sequel to Nolan’s 2008 The Dark Knight. The Dark Knight was a Box Office hit in 2008, grossing $1.006 billion on a $185 million budget. It became the highest-grossing film of the year. The Dark Knight (2008), the second installment in The Dark Knight trilogy, greatly surpassed its predecessor, Batman Begins (2005), which earned $373.7 million at the Box Office. Christopher Nolan initially hesitated about returning to direct the third film, The Dark Knight Rises (2012). Besides having a great plot, there were hopes and expectations that it would outperform The Dark Knight (2008). Luckily, The Dark Knight Rises (2012) slightly outperformed its predecessor, earning a modest $80 million above The Dark Knight. Christopher Nolan‘s third installment, The Dark Knight Rises (2012), grossed $1.085 billion.
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – $2.052 billion
Unsurprisingly, at least one Marvel Cinematic Universe film is expected to make the list. Avengers: Infinity War (2018) is the sequel to the 2012 The Avengers. With The Avengers (2012) being the last movie in the MCU The Infinity Saga’s Phase One, there were a lot of expectations for the film. The Avengers (2012) didn’t disappoint, grossing a whopping $1.519 billion at the Box Office. A sequel to The Avengers was announced in October 2014, with The Russo brothers hired to direct the sequel, replacing Joss Whedon. However, fans and superhero film audiences had to wait four years for its release. Avengers: Infinity War (2018) was released as the seventh film of The Infinity Saga Phase Three. Avengers: Infinity War (2018) outgrossed its predecessor with over $500 million, earning $2.052 billion at the Box Office.
Toy Story 4 (2019) – $1.073 billion
Toy Story (1995) was the first feature film produced by Pixar Animation Studios. All the released films in the Toy Story series have been successful. However, its third installment, Toy Story 3 (2010), became the first billion-dollar film to gross over $1 billion at the Box Office. Toy Story 3, produced on a $200 million budget, grossed $1.067 billion at the Box Office. Although development of the fourth installment and sequel, Toy Story 4, began even before the release of Toy Story 3, it would take almost a decade before it was released. However, it had not lost its fan following. With only a few million dollars more than its predecessor, Toy Story 4 (2019) still makes the list despite its small margin.
Frozen II (2019) – $1.453 billion
The Frozen animated film series has been one of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ most successful films. Frozen (2013) grossed $1.334 billion at the Box Office to become the highest-grossing film of 2013. By March 2015, Disney greenlit the production of a sequel. Directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee were rehired to direct the sequel, Frozen II (2019). Destined for success, Frozen II (2019), with the same $150 million budget, outgrossed its predecessor at the Box Office. Frozen II (2019) earned $1.453 billion, which is about $100 million more than Frozen (2013).
Avengers: Endgame (2019) – $2.799 billion
After the success of The Avengers (2012) sequel, Avengers: Infinity War (2018), MCU fans couldn’t wait for what was to come. The Russo brothers were rehired to direct the sequel, released as the penultimate film in the MCU Phase Three. Avengers: Endgame (2019) came as a shocker to fans and audiences with the death of billionaire Tony Stark, known as Iron Man. While fans mourned greatly for the beloved hero, the MCU relished in its amazing Box Office earnings. Avengers: Endgame (2019) outgrossed its predecessor with over $700 million, raking in $2.799 billion at the end of its theatrical run.
Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – $1.922 billion
Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) is the sequel to the 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home. No Way Home is the third Jon Watts-directed Spider-Man film, starring actor Tom Holland as Spider-Man. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) ended the MCU Phase Three and also The Infinity Saga. No Way Home was one of four MCU films released in 2021 under The Multiverse Saga. No Way Home is the fourth film in Phase Four and outgrossed its predecessor with almost $800 million. With hopes of more sequels outgrossing their billion-dollar predecessors in the near future, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) is currently the billion-dollar film sequel with the biggest performance.
