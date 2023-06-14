When David Fincher‘s The Social Network was released in 2010, many film fanatics wondered how a movie about social media would be entertaining. The meteoric rise of Facebook has been well-documented in popular news. But there were many events that happened behind the scenes. Fincher gave himself the best shot he could by scribing Aaron Sorkin for the screenplay. This created a masterful partnership that would see the film win three Oscars. Not to mention how it bagged the Best Adapted Screenplay for Sorkin.
The Social Network was a huge hit and spawned a whole new genre of tech start-up movies. Movies like Blackberry, Steve Jobs, and Tetris clearly took inspiration from Fincher’s masterclass. However, The Social Network manages to stand above the rest and is highly regarded as one of the best films ever made.
David Fincher Created His Own Genre Of Film With The Social Network
David Fincher is a renowned filmmaker, known for his eclectic range of movies. But he does have a distinctive style that makes his work stand out. Fincher has tackled some dark subject matters in his movies. His grimmest work arguably is Seven and Zodiac. The filmaker uses obscure camera angles and ominous lingering music to build a sense of dread. While The Social Media is not a thriller, Fincher treated it as if it was.
The Social Network offers so much more than a behind-the-scenes look at how Facebook was created. It delves deep into the complex lives of the people involved. Even more, it showcases what money and power can do to a person. Joy, excitement, fear, guilt, greed, and questioned morality are all key themes in the movie. Altogether, Fincher takes the audience through each theme at a frenetic and energetic pace. The film is guided by a loud and prominent juxtapositioned score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.
The Social Network Offered An Incisive Look At Mark Zuckerberg
The Social Network strived to be much bigger than a chronicle of events. While the movie offers a detailed account starting at the inception of Facebook. It positions itself back and forth from the intense court battle that Mark Zuckerberg went through and the events leading up to the settlement. The very first scene in the movie sets a tone for the film’s energy. Sorkin is a master at crafting slick dialog, and Jesse Eisenberg executes this style of fast-paced yet awkward vivacity with ease.
The Social Network did not hold back in creating an environment for audiences to decide who to root for. Zuckerberg is one of the most powerful people in the world, and the movie displays the character traits a person must have to attain such heights. Fincher depicts the rise, fall, and rise again of Zuckerberg and never once tries to paint him as a hero of any sort.
This back-seat approach is a tough path to embark on as a filmmaker, as Hollywood movies typically need a character to get behind solidly. However, The Social Network‘s honest narrative and raw depiction of events are what make it a stand-out motion picture to this day. They’re also a key reason it became a clear working formula to follow for tech movies that came thereafter.