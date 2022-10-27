The Social Network: A Biographical Film for Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook

Biographical drama films are a good way to get insights about events and icons. With the success and popularity of Facebook at the time, a movie about its founder and creation was an untapped goldmine. So, production soon began when Aaron Sorkin decided to sign on as a writer.
Sorkin adapted the film’s storyline from Ben Mezrich’s 2009 book, The Accidental Billionaires. With David Fincher as director, the movie was not only critically acclaimed; it went on to become one of the best movies of the 2010s and 21st century at large.
Grossing $224.9 million at the Box Office with a budget of $40 million, it was one of the highest-grossing films of 2010. A fantastic cast played the biography. These are the cast of The Social Network (2010).
Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg)
In retrospect, not many actors could have pulled off Mark Zuckerberg’s character like Jesse Eisenberg. His quirky and super-smart demeanor helped do justice to Zuckerberg.
As an exposé into the creation of Facebook, the movie kicks off when Zuckerberg gets dumped by his girlfriend, Erica Albright. After writing an offensive post about Albright, he proceeds to create Facemash using Harvard’s database. On Facemash, students get to rate the attractiveness of female students. Unfortunately, with many students logged in, it crashes a part of Harvard’s network.
Zuckerberg gets six months detention, but Facemash attracts the attention of the Winklevoss twins. The twins solicit Zuckerberg’s help to create a dating website exclusive to Harvard students. Although Zuckerberg claims his idea for Facebook was ingenious, he first raised the idea to his friend Eduardo Savarin after being contacted by the Winklevoss twins.
With Eisenberg’s character, viewers follow the rise of Facebook, Zuckerberg’s lawsuits, Sean Parker’s involvement, and Zuckerberg’s Harvard dropout.
Eduardo Saverin (Andrew Garfield)
Long before Andrew Garfield would suit up as Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man, he was playing the voice of reason behind Zuckerberg’s ears. Garfield plays Eduardo Saverin, the co-founder of Facebook.
In the movie, Saverin provides the $1,000 seed funding Zuckerberg needed to start the creation of Facebook. However, when Sean Parker came into the picture, Garfield and Zuckerberg’s relationship started becoming strained. Following Parker’s advice, Zuckerberg would eventually leave Saverin in New York.
The relationship broke when Facebook secured $500,000 in funding from Peter Thiel. This meant Saverin’s funding was no longer needed. Not only that, Saverin was surprised to see his 34% share of Facebook get diluted to 0.03%. Saverin would take Zuckerberg to court. Zuckerberg later agreed to settle out of court for an undisclosed amount.
Sean Parker (Justin Timberlake)
Justin Timberlake brings his pretty face to play the character of Sean Parker, a co-founder of Napster. From Parker’s first meeting with Zuckerberg and Saverin, it was clear he and Saverin had different views about the future of Facebook.
Since Parker had experience with the software business, Zuckerberg was completely mesmerized by his vision for Facebook. Parker will eventually move in with Zuckerberg in California as they try to reposition Facebook for success. But, unfortunately, things went sour for Parker when he was arrested for the possession of cocaine.
Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss (Armie Hammer)
Armie Hammer played both roles of the Winklevoss twins. The twins get in touch with Zuckerberg when they discover his Facemash was a success. They wanted him to help them create a dating website exclusive to Harvard students.
They were surprised that Zuckerberg was secretly building and promoting Facebook instead. Believing Zuckerberg stole their idea, they formally complained to Harvard’s President, Larry Summers. Unable to prove there was an actual theft, Summers dismissed the claim.
Years later, when the twins discovered Facebook had become a global success, they decided to sue for intellectual property theft. As with the case of Saverin, Zuckerberg made an out-of-court settlement of $65 million.
Christy Lee (Brenda Song)
Brenda Song plays the character Christy Lee. Lee was a student at Harvard at the same time Zuckerberg and Saverin created the social networking website. In the movie, she uses the expression “Facebook me” about Facebook, which impresses both Zuckerberg and Saverin.
In the movie, Christy shares an intimate moment with Saverin in the bathroom. Christy would go on to become Saverin’s girlfriend. Although Saverin would break up with her, she’s instrumental in securing the meeting between Zuckerberg, Saverin, and Sean Parker.