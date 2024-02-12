Lyman Frank Baum‘s iconic novel was brought to life on the big screen in 1939 with the beloved musical adaptation, The Wizard of Oz. This legendary movie not only captured the imagination of viewers with its dazzling visuals and unforgettable characters but also garnered critical acclaim, earning two Oscars. Over the years, The Wizard of Oz has solidified its place in cinematic history as one of the most revered and timeless films.
In 2024, The Wizard of Oz will get fresh new life breathed into it with the Ariana Grande led movie, Wicked. The upcoming movie, which is set in the same universe, unveiled its first trailer at the 2024 Super Bowl. So, let’s break it down and divulge everything we know about the anticipated project so far.
‘Wicked’ Trailer Unveils a Cinematic Rendition of the classic Wizard of Oz Musical
Although there was initially some confusion when the project was first announced, Wicked is not a remake of The Wizard of Oz. In fact, it is an adaptation of the Broadway musical that hit the stage in 2003. The play, which featured music and lyrics from Stephen Schwartz, was based on Gregory Maguire‘s 1995 novel, Wicked: The Life and Time of the Wicked Witch of the West. This beloved novella served as a sort of precursor to L. Frank Baum’s 1900 book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and also to the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film from 1939.
The Wicked trailer blends dazzling special effects and a modernized spin on the world of The Wizard of Oz. Although the trailer is only a minute long, we get an enchanting glimpse at the story elements that will be served up. The trailer showcases the birth of the mystifying relationship between Glinda and Elphaba. From here, key characters are introduced who will serve as a backdrop to the unlikely and complex relationship of these two women that will last a lifetime as they embark on many journeys together.
Who Stars in Wicked?
What is undoubtedly the most exciting aspect of Wicked is the fact that it serves as Ariana Grande’s first role in a movie. While many pop stars dip their toe in the water and start off with smaller roles, the Wicked trailer proves that this won’t be the case for Grande. In fact, she is the focal point of the whole teaser, gracing the screen with her innocent-like presence as Glinda, echoing the dazzling allure of Judy Garland in the 1939 classic.
Alongside Grande will be Cynthia Erivo as the mystifying Elphaba, known as as the Wicked Witch of the West. Erivo has made massive waves in Hollywood in the last few years thanks to her roles in acclaimed films like Widows, Bad Times at the El Royale, and Harriet. In the latter, Erivo earned two Oscar nominations for Best Leading Actress and Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures. As she can evidently sing, this gives audiences a glimmer of speculation that Wicked may feature some musical elements. Furthermore, the Wicked trailer showcases Hollywood veteran Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, and Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall, the school where Elphaba and Glinda first meet.
When Will Wicked Be Released?
Jon M. Chu’s Wicked will land in movie theaters on November 24, 2024. As of yet, the film is still in post-production. With that said, a full-length trailer will likely land in the coming months, unveiling more story elements in the process.
Wicked Will Land in Two Segments
When Wicked was first announced, its original title was Wicked: Part One. However, that name got scrapped and it was announced that it will simple be titled Wicked. This led many to believe that the movie was no longer going to be in two parts. However, it has now been confirmed that the story will be comprised of two segments.
Filming for Wicked: Part Two has not yet started, but the project has officially entered pre-production, with set photos being released online. The second part to the magical journey of Elphaba and Glinda is scheduled to hit movie theaters on November 26, 2025, near enough exactly a year after the first entry. Want to check out more trailers that were premiered at the 2024 Super Bowl? Here’s the first trailer for the anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.
