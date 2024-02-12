After much anticipation, Marvel Studios have unveiled the highly-anticipated trailer for Deadpool 3 during the 2024 Super Bowl. Confirming earlier speculation from various set photos, the trailer’s release also revealed that the upcoming film will be officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine. To that, it seems Ryan Reynolds will take the lead role, however, Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine will hold some serious weight in the movie too.
What makes this movie even more exciting is that fact that after the Hollywood strikes in 2023, Deadpool & Wolverine will be the only Marvel movie to hit theaters in 2024. This Deadpool finale to the trilogy was already a well-hyped Phase 5 escapade, but now, with wolverine in the mix, it’s shaping up to be a huge summer smash for Marvel Studios. So, let’s break down this epic trailer and delve into everything we know so far.
What Is the Plot of Deadpool & Wolverine?
Up until the 2024 Super Bowl, the plot for the third entry of Deadpool was kept massively under wraps. However, early set images revealed the presence of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Yet, it wasn’t sure how big his role would be in the movie. Of course, with the title now being unveiled, it’s clear that he will take a substantial role in the film. Despite this, the official synopsis is still rather mysterious, simply reading: “The irresponsible hero Deadpool will change the history of the MCU with Wolverine!?” But with one look at the teaser trailer, we can attempt to break down the plot points as Deadpool enters the multiverse.
Breaking Down the Trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine
Despite the trailer being over 2-minutes in length, it has been marketed as a teaser trailer. This explains why Wolverine is barely featured, as this is likely a trick to build even more momentum for the upcoming full-length trailer. However, a great deal can still be dissected from the teaser trailer. Firstly, the signature comedic flair is still very much present. At the very beginning of the teaser, with all of his friends around him, Wade Wilson aka Deadpool, celebrates his birthday and makes a wish. As soon as he blows out the candle, a knock comes at the door. He answers and is met by a squadron of TVA agents equipped with truncheons, to which he makes an R-rated joke, looks to the camera and references Disney, maintaining the tongue-in-cheek style that made Deadpool so unique.
From here, the plot of the movie is laid out. After Wade wakes up from an apparent beating, he is greeted by a dashing TVA agent (played by Matthew Macfayden), who offers Wade the opportunity to be a “hero among heroes” while showing him multiple screens of MCU footage. Wade boldly quips “Your little cinematic universe is about to change forever,” before hailing himself “The Messiah” and “Marvel Jesus”. From here, the action unfolds, and at the end of the trailer, Deadpool is left laying on the floor until a burly shadow looms over him. Then, out come the iconic claws of Wolverine. And as he bends down to help Deadpool off the ground, we get our first glimpse at Hugh Jackman’s legendary character.
Who Stars in Deadpool & Wolverine?
Deadpool & Wolverine will mark Hugh Jackman’s first appearance in a Marvel movie since commanding the screen in the critically-acclaimed Logan in 2017. Alongside Reynolds and Jackman, many Deadpool stars will return to the movie. Morena Baccarin will reprise her role as Vanessa, Wade’s fiancée, Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna will also return as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio of the X-Men respectively. Furthermore, Rob Delaney will star as Peter.
On top of this, Emma Corrin has been cast in an undisclosed role. However, speculation suggests that she will take on the part of Cassandra Nova, the wicked twin sister of Professor Charles Xavier. To that, we can only assume that Patrick Stewart‘s casting indicates that he will reprise his role as Xavier one more time.
When Will the Movie Be Released?
Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine is set to hit movie theaters on July 26, 2024. The movie has been helmed by Oscar-nominated director, Shawn Levy, renowned for his directorial efforts on Stranger Things and the blockbuster hit, Free Guy. Deadpool & Wolverine will mark Levy’s third collaboration with Ryan Reynolds after Free Guy, and The Adam Project. It will also serve as his second partnering with Hugh Jackman, following the 2011 sci-fi action epic, Real Steel. Did you know that Hugh Jackman almost wasn’t cast as Wolverine? Read more about it here.
