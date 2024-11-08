7 Best Brandon Sklenar Movies and TV Shows

Since his professional debut in the 2011 film Cornered, Brandon Sklenar has built an impressive resume as an actor. Born and raised in New Jersey, the American actor grew up with his parents – Bruce Feakins (a carpenter) and Francine Sklenar (a hairdresser). As such, he had no solid background in the performing arts. However, Sklenar nurtured a passion for the arts at a young age, officially launching his acting career after high school at age 20.
While he had a humble beginning like most actors, Sklenar has played more significant roles as his career unfolds. In 2018, he gained initial recognition for his performances in Mapplethorpe and Vice respectively. Sklenar is also recognized for his roles in Midway (2019), Emily the Criminal (2022), and It Ends with Us (2024). He notably plays Spencer Dutton on the Paramount+ show, 1923. Sklenar has worked with industry greats like filmmaker Amir Naderi and actors Sam Rockwell, Woody Harrelson, Christian Bale, Justin Baldoni, and Blake Lively. From 1923 to It Ends with Us, here are some of Sklenar’s best performances.
1. 1923 (2022-2023)
In 2022, Brandon Sklenar was cast as Spencer Dutton in his first major television role on the Paramount+ series, 1923. The Western drama series is a prequel to the network’s TV show Yellowstone and a sequel to 1883. The show explores a generation of the Dutton family during global hardship. As one of the main cast members, Sklenar plays the younger son of James and Margaret Dutton who loves to track big game in Africa. 1923 was renewed for a second and final season in February 2023.
2. It Ends with Us (2024)
Brandon Sklenar starred opposite Lively and Baldoni in this hugely successful romantic drama film. It Ends with Us premiered on August 6, 2024, to mixed reviews but became a massive box office success with $348.3 million in earnings against a production budget of $25 million. The impactful plot of the movie is based on real-life events about a victim of domestic abuse. Sklenar played the role of Atlas Corrigan while Lively portrayed his character’s childhood sweetheart Lily Bloom.
3. Emily the Criminal (2022)
Though he played a minor role in the movie, Emily the Criminal is one of the best pieces in Brandon Sklenar’s collections. Aubrey Plaza led the cast as Emily Benetto alongside Theo Rossi as Youcef Haddad, Megalyn Echikunwoke as Liz, and Gina Gershon as Alice. Emily the Criminal follows the title character as she gets roped into a credit card fraud project to help clear her debt and make a living. Following its theatrical release on August 12, 2022, the film garnered critical acclaim, especially for Plaza’s performance.
4. Midway (2019)
Brandon Sklenar rounded up the 2010s with a role in Roland Emmerich‘s 2019 war film Midway where he played George Gay. It follows the first six months in the Pacific Theater of World War II. Sklenar’s character was the only survivor of the Battle of Midway’s 30 aircrew. The film also stars Ed Skrein as Lieutenant Dick Best, Patrick Wilson as Lieutenant Commander Edwin Layton, Woody Harrelson as Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, and Luke Evans as Lieutenant Commander Wade McClusky.
5. Mapplethorpe (2018)
Brandon Sklenar’s portrayal of Edward Mapplethorpe in the titular 2018 biopic received positive reviews from critics and viewers. Directed by Ondi Timoner, the film chronicles the life of Robert Mapplethorpe (played by Matt Smith), a former New York-based photographer renowned for his black-and-white photographs. Sklenar’s performance in the biographical film was praised for being impactful.
6. Vice (2018)
Vice is the second biographical drama Brandon Sklenar joined the cast in 2018. He played Bobby Prentace in this biopic about the life of retired American politician Dick Cheney who served as the 46th vice president of the United States during President George W. Bush‘s tenure from 2001 to 2009. Though Vice was a box office bomb with $76 million earnings, the cast performances received praise. The biopic also garnered several award nominations, including eight Oscars, six BAFTAs, and six Golden Globes.
7. The Offer (2022)
The Offer follows the production process of Francis Ford Coppola‘s iconic gangster film The Godfather (1972) for Paramount Pictures. The miniseries boasts a plethora of talented actors who play some of Hollywood’s greatest performers and filmmakers. Miles Teller leads the cast as Albert S. Ruddy followed by Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Dan Fogler as Coppola, and Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo. Brandon Sklenar made a guest appearance as Hollywood icon Burt Reynolds who reigned supreme in the 1970s. Meet the 1923 cast.
