Kayce Dutton: Character Analysis from ‘Yellowstone’

Kayce Dutton is one of the main cast members on Paramount Network’s Yellowstone. Introduced in the show’s first season, Kayce quickly became a fan favorite. Like other main characters, Kayce has appeared in all seasons of Yellowstone.
Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone centers around the Dutton family and their Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Kayce Dutton’s story arc revolves around his conflicts and relationships with his father, his own family, and being a part of the Dutton legacy. Here’s a comprehensive analysis of Kayce Dutton’s character in Yellowstone.
Kayce Dutton’s Early Life
The character was born Kayce John Dutton in Paradise Valley, Montana, on April 24, 1990. His biological father is John Dutton III (played by Kevin Costner), and his mother is Evelyn Dutton (Gretchen Mol). Kayce was raised with his three siblings, Lee Dutton (Dave Annable), Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). Kayce lost his mother on March 30, 1997, about a month shy of Kayce’s seventh birthday. On that fateful day, Kayce, his mother, and older sister Beth were out riding when their mom accidentally fell off her horse. While Beth rode back to find help, Kayce stayed beside his mother, who died before help came.
While much isn’t known about his growing years, it’s safe to say he had a close relationship with his family and father until they had a major disagreement that would later define their relationship. The cause of his estrangement from his father was later revealed in Yellowstone. Kayce got Monica Dutton (née Long, played by Kelsey Asbille) pregnant and decided to keep the baby against his father’s wish. Monica Long is a Native American and lifelong resident of Broken Rock Indian Reservation, a rival threatening to claim the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. The pregnancy and Kayce and Monica’s eventual marriage put a strain on their father-son relationship, as well as between their ranch and rival Broken Rock. As a punishment, John Dutton forced Kayce to take the Yellowstone brand.
Kayce Dutton Serve in the United States Navy
As a fan favorite, audiences have argued that Yellowstone has yet to flesh out Kayce Dutton’s backstory properly. Much of what is known about Kayce Dutton has been presented through flashbacks. One major flashback is Kayce’s time as a U.S. Navy SEAL. In the season 4 finale (“Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops”), during the Hanbleceya (an Indigenous ritual), Kayce’s life as a SEAL is shown. After being branded by his father, Kayce left the Yellowstone Ranch to join the United States Navy. Although he served his country dutifully, it left him with lots of PTSD. Several inadvertent mistakes and missions left him with pent-up anger and trauma. He was later discharged from the military service.
Kayce Dutton on the Broken Rock Reservation
After his discharge from military service, Kayce Dutton settled on the Broken Rock Reservation with his wife and son, Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill). While he struggled to fit in, he finally chose to do something he was extremely good at—taming wild horses. Although he does his best on the reservation and makes friends, he’s still largely considered an outsider. However, things turn awry when a herd of the Dutton’s cattle wander into the Broken Rock Reservation.
Broken Rock chairman Tom Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) chose to keep them. The Duttons, never known to back out of a fight, come to claim their lost cattle. As such, Kayce Dutton’s peaceful life at the Broken Rock Reservation is threatened. Kayce is forced to kill his wife’s brother, Robert Long (Jeremiah Bitsui), after he fatally shoots Kayce’s older brother, Lee. Although Kayce, Monica, and Tate briefly remain on the Broken Rock Reservation, they eventually leave to settle back at his family’s Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.
Kayce Dutton on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch
Kayce Dutton returned to his family’s ranch to be able to find security and provide for his own family. However, Kayce chose to live in the bunkhouse and work his way back in when he was deserving. While continuing to deal with his personal life and relationship with his wife, Kayce becomes a reliable rancher on his family’s ranch. In season, Kayce Dutton is made commissioner of the Montana Livestock Association, replacing his brother Jamie. His stay in Yellowstone allows Kayce and John to settle and reconcile.
Kayce oversees the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch as his father becomes Montana’s Governor. Kayce and Monica lose their second son after Monica is involved in a car crash. The couple grow closer as they bury the baby in the ranch’s family cemetery, following the Native American traditions. While Jamie plots to impeach their father as Governor in the finale of season 5, Part 1, Kayce Dutton continues to look after the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.
Who Plays Kayce Dutton in Yellowstone?
American actor and musician Luke Grimes plays Kayce Dutton in the Yellowstone TV series. Before being cast as Kayce, Luke Grimes has played several other notable characters. In the Clint Eastwood-directed biographical war drama American Sniper, Grimes portrayed real-life Navy SEAL Marc Alan Lee. Grimes played Elliot Grey, Christian Grey’s brother, in the Fifty Shades film series, from 2015 to 2018. Child actor Rhys Alterman played the younger Kayce Dutton in flashbacks in Yellowstone seasons 1 and 2. Like the other main characters, Luke Grimes reprises Kayce Dutton in the second part of Yellowstone season 5, scheduled for release on November 10, 2024.
