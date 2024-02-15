Yellowstone Cast: Who Stars in the Hit TV series

Yellowstone is a unique modern western series with cowboys, ranches, an exciting cast, and everything in between. The show focuses on the Dutton family but is more about the working-class people and their survival struggles. With fantastic writing, cinematic shots, and a deeper look into an often-ignored demographic in America, this is one of the best shows in America right now. The series is so successful that the Season 5 debut drew over 8 million viewers.
While there is plenty to write home about this series, it’s the actors that keep viewers coming back for more. With massive stars like Kevin Costner leading the show, this ensemble comes together to create a story masterpiece. The Paramount Plus Yellowstone series has several awards for its captivating nature and superb storytelling. With two successful spinoff series, there seems to be no end in sight for this Western world Taylor Sheridan has built. Here is a look into the fantastic cast that helped make Yellowstone iconic.
Kevin Costner as John Dutton
In this western series, Kevin Costner was cast as John Dutton, the head of the wealthy Dutton family. John is ruthless when it comes to protecting his family and their land, just like his father and grandfather did. While he loves his family, he doesn’t always show it in the best way, sometimes alienating them after the death of his wife and their mother. Costner, 68, took on the role in 2017, was nominated for an Oscar, and won a Golden Globe for his superb performance in the drama series. Costner is a well-known actor famous for performing in films and TV Shows like Hidden Figures, The Bodyguard, and Dances with Wolves. Sadly for fans, Costner could be leaving Yellowstone after the fifth season.
Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton
Luke Grimes might have been better known for his role in Brothers and Sisters and as Christian Grey’s brother in Fifty Shades of Grey, but now he is more popular as Kayce Dutton, the youngest son of the Dutton family. Kayce was initially reluctant to return to his father’s world after starting his own family, but eventually, he warmed up to his father and went back into the fold. Most of the story in Yellowstone focuses on Kayce and him juggling his married life and young son. His relationship with his wife is a huge plot point for the series despite their ups and downs. Aside from acting, Grimes works on his musical career and performed at Stagecoach in 2023.
Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton
Probably the star of the show, Kelly Reilly, stars as the only daughter of the Dutton family, Beth Dutton. Beth is feisty, intelligent, challenging, and beautiful, and she knows it. Despite what viewers might think, Reilly is nothing like her character, so it just goes to show what a good actress she is. In the series, Beth goes through hell and back, having to deal with a hysterectomy at such a young age, surviving a bomb explosion, and almost being killed in her office by thugs; she comes out stronger and more committed to protecting her family and their legacy. Some of Reilly’s roles include Pride and Prejudice, Heaven is for Real, and Sherlock Holmes.
Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton
Jamie Dutton, the black sheep of the family, is played by the talented Wes Bentley. Bentley isn’t new to popular movies and TV shows, having starred in films like The Hunger Games, Interstellar, and American Horror Story: Hotel. These shows played a huge role in moving his acting career forward. His character isn’t the legitimate son of John Dutton, and the realization changes his entire life while explaining why John never treated him like his son. The whole family seems to treat him like an outsider, which leads to his betrayal. Bentley is talented in the role and even makes the viewer pity him for the tough life he grew up in despite having everything money could buy.
Kelsey Asbille as Monica Dutton
Monica Dutton is played by Kelsey Asbille, who fans might recognize from Pair of Kings, Wind River, and Brimming with Love. Monica Dutton is Kayce Dutton’s wife and the mother of their son. She is a native American who grapples with retaining her identity and the new life she is building with the Duttons. Despite the problems with her character, Monica role in the series has sparked several conversations about culture and the land in America. Monica goes through so much to defend her relationship with Kelce. Asbille is a massive part of why the series is so successful.
Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler
Rip Wheeler is the foreman at the Dutton ranch and has been in love with Beth since he was a teenager. John rescued Rip after he found him stranded in his barn one night, and since then, he has always been loyal to the Dutton family, even killing for them when necessary. Cole Hauser was cast cast as the intriguing character and his take on the role is undeniably mesmerizing. Some fans will recognize him from films like Good Will Hunting and Fast and Furious 2. Check out these 10 Yellowstone characters ranked from heroes to villains.
Watch Yellowstone on Paramount Plus!
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!