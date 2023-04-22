The Best Order To Watch Every Yellowstone Series

The Yellowstone franchise seems to jump all over the historical timeline, leaving the best Yellowstone watch order unclear. Unlike a book series or traditional television show, watching Yellowstone in order of dates does not allow full comprehension of the series. Yes, it’s possible to watch Yellowstone, 1883, and 1923 independently without watching any of the other shows in the series, but something is lost in doing so.
However, a full understanding of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone franchise is best viewed in a specific order. Each show in the Yellowstone franchise tells a specific story about the Dutton family and how they came to own the Yellowstone Ranch, which is the largest in the United States. Here’s the best order to watch the Yellowstone series to get the most out of the Dutton family timeline.
Why You Should Watch The Original Yellowstone First
Yellowstone shows the most modern, up-to-date version of the Dutton family and the Yellowstone Ranch. Through occasional flashbacks, the show provides a little more detail into the life of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his late wife, their children, and the story they’ve written for themselves over the past 30-40 years. It’s not the beginning of their story, but everything that happens in Yellowstone helps viewers understand what is happening in 1883 and 1923 more clearly.
Yellowstone might be the most recent date in the history of the Yellowstone Ranch’s 140-year history, but understanding John Dutton and his own children is imperative. This family will stop at nothing to preserve the history of this ranch, and viewers must understand the Dutton mindset in Yellowstone to fully appreciate what is happening in both 1883 and 1923.
Continue With 1883 & Then 1923 For The Best Yellowstone Story
The next Yellowstone series to watch is 1883. This is the story of the Dutton family’s trek to Montana to settle. James and Margaret Dutton (Tim McGraw and Faith Hill) are headed West for new opportunities and a new life, and they fight hard to get there. The story of how the Yellowstone Ranch came to be is powerful, and it helps viewers understand why John Dutton and his own children are currently fighting so hard for the ranch in Yellowstone.
1923 is the third and final Yellowstone series to watch. Jacob and Cara Dutton (Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren) live, work, and raise their nephews on the Dutton’s Yellowstone Ranch. The 1920s brought a great deal of change to America, especially to the Dutton Ranch. Facing financial difficulties, weather-related problems, and more, the story of the Dutton’s fight to keep Yellowstone afloat during the 20s is important. Furthermore, watching this version of the series last provides a deeper look into the mind of John Dutton and how he will stop at nothing to protect the ranch now.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!