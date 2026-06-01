89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

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Every day, we see different forms of aesthetics. It could be in the products we use, the furniture in our homes, or even the buildings we pass by. And for the most part, we barely notice a lot of them.

But occasionally, we will encounter an eye-catcher, something that stops us in our tracks. It’s the kind of design that makes you realize the genius creations one can come up with just by thinking outside the box.

Here are some exceptional examples, courtesy of this subreddit. Each one of these is a scroll stopper, so expect to be here for a good while.

#1 Minimalism Left My Body Once I Saw This Novelty Pencil Sharpener

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: JudgeJudyJr

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

#2 Cool Cat Design

cat-shaped paving stones

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: phillygirllovesbagel

#3 A Depression Awareness Ad (U Have To Look Closer)

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: RedPittPott

Every photo on this list likely went through a process known as design thinking. Simply put, it’s an approach that applies the principles of mapping out design stages, providing professionals with a standardized innovation process. 

As Harvard Business School explains, it also helps professionals develop creative solutions to problems across fields.

#4 Interesting Design Of Sauce Bowl

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: Huge-Pizza7579

#5 A Monument In Russia Honoring The Laboratory Mice For Their Sacrifice In Genetic Research

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: lyna812

#6 Serbian Acrylic Ruins “Visualizer”

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: LazyCondition0

Above all, design thinking is a solution-based approach that focuses on the users rather than the problem at hand. It’s an approach meant to answer human-centric questions such as, “Who will be using this product?” or “How will this impact the user?” 

#7 Logo Design – “Polar Bar”

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: Aygie

#8 Spiral Staircase. Eye Of Tower, Verona, Italy

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: Representative-Mix-9

#9 Ceiling Fan Pull Identifiers

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: kaprixiouz

Creativity is another common denominator in the designs on this list, and likely the most obvious one. As we all know, it’s the ability to either generate new ideas or use existing information in novel ways. 

As psychology educator Kendra Cherry explains, creativity has two primary components: originality and functionality.

#10 “Politicians’ Lies” By Marco Melgrati

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: Brone9

#11 The Rio De Janeiro Government Took Out An Anti Vaping Campaign

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: di745

#12 “Stop War” Typography By Barbara Galińska

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: FLACpirate

Cherry notes that there are four different types of creativity, beginning with “Mini-C.” It’s the type of creativity that centers on personally meaningful ideas and insights known only to the self. “Little-C” creativity, meanwhile, is mostly about solving everyday problems and adapting to changing environments. 

#13 Film Billboard Where Portrait Of Dracula Appears At Night From Shadows Of Stakes

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: Representative-Mix-9

#14 Scissor Arch Added To Wells Cathedral In 1338 To Redistribute The Weight Of The Tower

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: clawstuckblues

#15 Watch Dog

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: PhillyPhresh

“Pro-C” creativity refers to professionals who are creative in their respective fields but have not achieved eminent success. “Big-C” creativity is the pinnacle, as it leads to eminence and acclaim. Examples include technological advancements and medical innovations. 

#16 Handrail – Schwabisch, Germany (Hope It Serves Its Purpose :))

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: AnbuAttack

#17 A Scissor By Jean Marie Roulo, 1930

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: Chintanned

#18 Trophy For The 2025 Chess World Cup Going On In India

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: theindieboi

Creativity is both learned and innate. And while some people are more gifted than others, it doesn’t mean that you cannot hone this particular skill. 

Cherry shared several ways to increase creativity, including being open to new ideas, persistence, and devoting time to artistic pursuits and imaginative projects.

#19 Reflection On The DVD As A Part Of Design

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: pfilzweg

#20 Funny Surprise From A Retired Squeaky Toy

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: Exact-Beginning9967

#21 Umbrella Pole

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: saif-with-curls

#22 Anti Dui Campaign Poster

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: Beautiful_Role_1168

#23 The Paris Tennis School Logo

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: Storkmonkey7

#24 Christian Dior S/S 1992 ‘Palladio’ Dress, Designed In Paris By The Late Gianfranco Ferré Who Had A Degree In Architecture

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: AnbuAttack

#25 Cool Benches I Spotted At The National Library Of Kuwait

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: HappyStrategy1798

#26 A “Make Your Own Mount Fuji” Eraser From Japan

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: JudgeJudyJr

#27 The Single Line Icons For The Olympics

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: lavaboosted

#28 This Otter Tape Dispenser Puts The Fun In Functional

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: JudgeJudyJr

#29 Kansas City Public Library

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: phillygirllovesbagel

#30 The History Of Iranian Fight For Freedom

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: Alternative_Week3023

#31 A Skull-Cat Enamel Pin

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: JudgeJudyJr

#32 Pencil Bollards On A School Street In London

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: morganmonroe81

#33 Coffee Shop Door Handle Is A Coffee Bean

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: These-Ticket-1318

#34 A Mouse That Can Take Both Aa And Aaa Batteries, Just Not Both At The Same Time

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: takuonline

#35 Fishes By Barber & Osgerby

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: AnbuAttack

#36 This Ad

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: skibidikakakott

#37 This Iran War Poster Warning Off American Invaders

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: Excellent-Cow2328

#38 The Reflection Of This Sunset Lamp On A Glass Window Looks Magical

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: JudgeJudyJr

#39 This Yoga Sign

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: Kipperis

#40 Inside The Maison Mystique Hotel In Thailand

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: AnbuAttack

#41 Elephant Slide, East Germany, 1960s

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: howard10011

#42 Oreo’s Halloween Poster

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: Brone9

#43 Roku’s Tribute To Catherine O’hara, Posted To Their Twitter

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: teruteru-fan-sam

#44 IKEA Mocking Nike Poster

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: Brone9

#45 Lacoste Released Polo Shirts Representing Endangered Species With The Number Of Each Left In The Wild

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: AnbuAttack

#46 A Rocket-Shaped Bath Filler

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: JudgeJudyJr

#47 Drinks At The Halloween Party I Went To Yesterday

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: Ludibudi

#48 The Bar Code On The Back Of ‘Everyday Essentials” Spaghetti Bolognese

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: InformationCrazy9659

#49 Toyota’s Poster For Sponsoring Bulgarian Tennis Federation

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: Brone9

#50 Kölner Zoo Logo. Cologne, Germany

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: Representative-Mix-9

#51 The Sino-French Science Park Church, Chengdu

The Sino-French Science Park Church near Chengdu looks almost too fragile to be real. Built in 2019 from thousands of white aluminum tubes—no welding, no heavy materials—it feels light enough to float. Sunlight passes straight through it, so it barely casts a shadow, glowing by day and turning into a soft lantern at night. Inspired by French Impressionism and Chinese minimalism, it’s a chill little bridge between two design worlds.

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: AnbuAttack

#52 Bulbasaur Shaped (Garlic) Holder

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: JudgeJudyJr

#53 In 2020, The New York Times Highlighted The Concept Of Social Distancing Through Its Text Layout

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: JudgeJudyJr

#54 Toucan Lamp By H.t. Huang (1980s)

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: AnbuAttack

#55 Edel Rodriguez’s “Mayor Mamdani” (The New Yorker’s Cover Of Next Week’s Issue)

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: AnbuAttack

#56 What A Cool Way To Announce Their Partnership [sanpellegrino X Ferrari]

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: AnbuAttack

#57 This Folder Shaped SSD Comes In MacOS Blue And Windows Yellow

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: JudgeJudyJr

#58 One Of The Most Impressive Minimalistic Line Drawings I Have Come Across

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: JudgeJudyJr

#59 Champagne Cork-Shaped Bar Stool

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: ClemFandango9

#60 Mondo Pasta Ad

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: Representative-Mix-9

#61 Tide For Christmas

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: Brone9

#62 Contact Lens Holder I Got From My Optometrist

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: wakeuptomorrow

#63 Canadian Bank ‘Td’ Found A Creative Loophole To Legally Use Other Companies’ Logos In Its Own Trading Platform Ads

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: WadieXkiller

#64 Geometric Collapsible Silicone Coffee Cup

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: PhillyPhresh

#65 These Public Toilets Look Like A Retro Video Game Level

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: relaxncoffee

#66 Banana Bag

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: rustyyryan

#67 Swiss Cheese Mono Font By Heirloom

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: PhillyPhresh

#68 Restroom

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: Representative-Mix-9

#69 Denture Drill Bits Holder

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: Alternative_Week3023

#70 The Details On The “Poor Things” Poster

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: Mkovich92

#71 Great Airline At Juxtaposing Prices To Get In To World Cup Games Versus Actually Flying To Country

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: ParaMike46

#72 Brazilian “Amazonia” Tourism Brand Logo Created By Futurebrand Sp

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: ParaMike46

#73 I Think Anyone Can Hate Apple As A Company All They Want, But The Clear Polycarbonate Era Before They Went On To Brushed Aluminum Was Absolute Peak Hardware Design Aesthetic

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: Habarer

#74 The Cover Of Variety Today, Referencing The Netflix Takeover Of Warner Brothers

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: bllshrfv

#75 Audio Architecture: Torii Gate Made Of Salvaged Speakers, Japan

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: wrongturnz

#76 2009 Sony Walkman B Series

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: Candle-Jolly

#77 HHO Advertisement For Game Of Thrones Season 3 In New York Times

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: gouravtrikha

#78 Any Mistakes In Art Is Design

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: AnbuAttack

#79 Hotwheels Tissue Box

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: Delicious_Option4914

#80 This Illustration About Cuts In Gas Prices In Norway

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: EMB93

#81 Clean Combination Of Two Elements

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: YoggieD

#82 Waikiki Art Deco Apartment Building

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: forestpunk

#83 La Grande Vague By Joél Guenoun

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#84 Mcdonalds Malaysia With As Imple Yet Effective Ad To Ride The Michael Movie Wave!

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: AHImusic

#85 Lobster Tail Chair

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: howl_at_the_mood

#86 The Official Stanley Straw Cover Is In The Shape Of A Stanley

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: ashtoncarlson

#87 Ben Wiseman For The New Yorker ( January 2026)

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: NWxSW

#88 Sign That Calls For Church Service

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: mini_heart_attack

#89 Billboard Ad For Lingerie

89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Image source: kaputass

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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