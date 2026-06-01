89 Brilliant Designs That Are Probably The Highlights Of Someone’s Career (New Pics)

Every day, we see different forms of aesthetics. It could be in the products we use, the furniture in our homes, or even the buildings we pass by. And for the most part, we barely notice a lot of them.
But occasionally, we will encounter an eye-catcher, something that stops us in our tracks. It’s the kind of design that makes you realize the genius creations one can come up with just by thinking outside the box.
Here are some exceptional examples, courtesy of this subreddit. Each one of these is a scroll stopper, so expect to be here for a good while.
#1 Minimalism Left My Body Once I Saw This Novelty Pencil Sharpener
Image source: JudgeJudyJr
#2 Cool Cat Design
cat-shaped paving stones
Image source: phillygirllovesbagel
#3 A Depression Awareness Ad (U Have To Look Closer)
Image source: RedPittPott
Every photo on this list likely went through a process known as design thinking. Simply put, it’s an approach that applies the principles of mapping out design stages, providing professionals with a standardized innovation process.
As Harvard Business School explains, it also helps professionals develop creative solutions to problems across fields.
#4 Interesting Design Of Sauce Bowl
Image source: Huge-Pizza7579
#5 A Monument In Russia Honoring The Laboratory Mice For Their Sacrifice In Genetic Research
Image source: lyna812
#6 Serbian Acrylic Ruins “Visualizer”
Image source: LazyCondition0
Above all, design thinking is a solution-based approach that focuses on the users rather than the problem at hand. It’s an approach meant to answer human-centric questions such as, “Who will be using this product?” or “How will this impact the user?”
#7 Logo Design – “Polar Bar”
Image source: Aygie
#8 Spiral Staircase. Eye Of Tower, Verona, Italy
Image source: Representative-Mix-9
#9 Ceiling Fan Pull Identifiers
Image source: kaprixiouz
Creativity is another common denominator in the designs on this list, and likely the most obvious one. As we all know, it’s the ability to either generate new ideas or use existing information in novel ways.
As psychology educator Kendra Cherry explains, creativity has two primary components: originality and functionality.
#10 “Politicians’ Lies” By Marco Melgrati
Image source: Brone9
#11 The Rio De Janeiro Government Took Out An Anti Vaping Campaign
Image source: di745
#12 “Stop War” Typography By Barbara Galińska
Image source: FLACpirate
Cherry notes that there are four different types of creativity, beginning with “Mini-C.” It’s the type of creativity that centers on personally meaningful ideas and insights known only to the self. “Little-C” creativity, meanwhile, is mostly about solving everyday problems and adapting to changing environments.
#13 Film Billboard Where Portrait Of Dracula Appears At Night From Shadows Of Stakes
Image source: Representative-Mix-9
#14 Scissor Arch Added To Wells Cathedral In 1338 To Redistribute The Weight Of The Tower
Image source: clawstuckblues
#15 Watch Dog
Image source: PhillyPhresh
“Pro-C” creativity refers to professionals who are creative in their respective fields but have not achieved eminent success. “Big-C” creativity is the pinnacle, as it leads to eminence and acclaim. Examples include technological advancements and medical innovations.
#16 Handrail – Schwabisch, Germany (Hope It Serves Its Purpose :))
Image source: AnbuAttack
#17 A Scissor By Jean Marie Roulo, 1930
Image source: Chintanned
#18 Trophy For The 2025 Chess World Cup Going On In India
Image source: theindieboi
Creativity is both learned and innate. And while some people are more gifted than others, it doesn’t mean that you cannot hone this particular skill.
Cherry shared several ways to increase creativity, including being open to new ideas, persistence, and devoting time to artistic pursuits and imaginative projects.
#19 Reflection On The DVD As A Part Of Design
Image source: pfilzweg
#20 Funny Surprise From A Retired Squeaky Toy
Image source: Exact-Beginning9967
#21 Umbrella Pole
Image source: saif-with-curls
#22 Anti Dui Campaign Poster
Image source: Beautiful_Role_1168
#23 The Paris Tennis School Logo
Image source: Storkmonkey7
#24 Christian Dior S/S 1992 ‘Palladio’ Dress, Designed In Paris By The Late Gianfranco Ferré Who Had A Degree In Architecture
Image source: AnbuAttack
#25 Cool Benches I Spotted At The National Library Of Kuwait
Image source: HappyStrategy1798
#26 A “Make Your Own Mount Fuji” Eraser From Japan
Image source: JudgeJudyJr
#27 The Single Line Icons For The Olympics
Image source: lavaboosted
#28 This Otter Tape Dispenser Puts The Fun In Functional
Image source: JudgeJudyJr
#29 Kansas City Public Library
Image source: phillygirllovesbagel
#30 The History Of Iranian Fight For Freedom
Image source: Alternative_Week3023
#31 A Skull-Cat Enamel Pin
Image source: JudgeJudyJr
#32 Pencil Bollards On A School Street In London
Image source: morganmonroe81
#33 Coffee Shop Door Handle Is A Coffee Bean
Image source: These-Ticket-1318
#34 A Mouse That Can Take Both Aa And Aaa Batteries, Just Not Both At The Same Time
Image source: takuonline
#35 Fishes By Barber & Osgerby
Image source: AnbuAttack
#36 This Ad
Image source: skibidikakakott
#37 This Iran War Poster Warning Off American Invaders
Image source: Excellent-Cow2328
#38 The Reflection Of This Sunset Lamp On A Glass Window Looks Magical
Image source: JudgeJudyJr
#39 This Yoga Sign
Image source: Kipperis
#40 Inside The Maison Mystique Hotel In Thailand
Image source: AnbuAttack
#41 Elephant Slide, East Germany, 1960s
Image source: howard10011
#42 Oreo’s Halloween Poster
Image source: Brone9
#43 Roku’s Tribute To Catherine O’hara, Posted To Their Twitter
Image source: teruteru-fan-sam
#44 IKEA Mocking Nike Poster
Image source: Brone9
#45 Lacoste Released Polo Shirts Representing Endangered Species With The Number Of Each Left In The Wild
Image source: AnbuAttack
#46 A Rocket-Shaped Bath Filler
Image source: JudgeJudyJr
#47 Drinks At The Halloween Party I Went To Yesterday
Image source: Ludibudi
#48 The Bar Code On The Back Of ‘Everyday Essentials” Spaghetti Bolognese
Image source: InformationCrazy9659
#49 Toyota’s Poster For Sponsoring Bulgarian Tennis Federation
Image source: Brone9
#50 Kölner Zoo Logo. Cologne, Germany
Image source: Representative-Mix-9
#51 The Sino-French Science Park Church, Chengdu
The Sino-French Science Park Church near Chengdu looks almost too fragile to be real. Built in 2019 from thousands of white aluminum tubes—no welding, no heavy materials—it feels light enough to float. Sunlight passes straight through it, so it barely casts a shadow, glowing by day and turning into a soft lantern at night. Inspired by French Impressionism and Chinese minimalism, it’s a chill little bridge between two design worlds.
Image source: AnbuAttack
#52 Bulbasaur Shaped (Garlic) Holder
Image source: JudgeJudyJr
#53 In 2020, The New York Times Highlighted The Concept Of Social Distancing Through Its Text Layout
Image source: JudgeJudyJr
#54 Toucan Lamp By H.t. Huang (1980s)
Image source: AnbuAttack
#55 Edel Rodriguez’s “Mayor Mamdani” (The New Yorker’s Cover Of Next Week’s Issue)
Image source: AnbuAttack
#56 What A Cool Way To Announce Their Partnership [sanpellegrino X Ferrari]
Image source: AnbuAttack
#57 This Folder Shaped SSD Comes In MacOS Blue And Windows Yellow
Image source: JudgeJudyJr
#58 One Of The Most Impressive Minimalistic Line Drawings I Have Come Across
Image source: JudgeJudyJr
#59 Champagne Cork-Shaped Bar Stool
Image source: ClemFandango9
#60 Mondo Pasta Ad
Image source: Representative-Mix-9
#61 Tide For Christmas
Image source: Brone9
#62 Contact Lens Holder I Got From My Optometrist
Image source: wakeuptomorrow
#63 Canadian Bank ‘Td’ Found A Creative Loophole To Legally Use Other Companies’ Logos In Its Own Trading Platform Ads
Image source: WadieXkiller
#64 Geometric Collapsible Silicone Coffee Cup
Image source: PhillyPhresh
#65 These Public Toilets Look Like A Retro Video Game Level
Image source: relaxncoffee
#66 Banana Bag
Image source: rustyyryan
#67 Swiss Cheese Mono Font By Heirloom
Image source: PhillyPhresh
#68 Restroom
Image source: Representative-Mix-9
#69 Denture Drill Bits Holder
Image source: Alternative_Week3023
#70 The Details On The “Poor Things” Poster
Image source: Mkovich92
#71 Great Airline At Juxtaposing Prices To Get In To World Cup Games Versus Actually Flying To Country
Image source: ParaMike46
#72 Brazilian “Amazonia” Tourism Brand Logo Created By Futurebrand Sp
Image source: ParaMike46
#73 I Think Anyone Can Hate Apple As A Company All They Want, But The Clear Polycarbonate Era Before They Went On To Brushed Aluminum Was Absolute Peak Hardware Design Aesthetic
Image source: Habarer
#74 The Cover Of Variety Today, Referencing The Netflix Takeover Of Warner Brothers
Image source: bllshrfv
#75 Audio Architecture: Torii Gate Made Of Salvaged Speakers, Japan
Image source: wrongturnz
#76 2009 Sony Walkman B Series
Image source: Candle-Jolly
#77 HHO Advertisement For Game Of Thrones Season 3 In New York Times
Image source: gouravtrikha
#78 Any Mistakes In Art Is Design
Image source: AnbuAttack
#79 Hotwheels Tissue Box
Image source: Delicious_Option4914
#80 This Illustration About Cuts In Gas Prices In Norway
Image source: EMB93
#81 Clean Combination Of Two Elements
Image source: YoggieD
#82 Waikiki Art Deco Apartment Building
Image source: forestpunk
#83 La Grande Vague By Joél Guenoun
Image source: StephenMcGannon
#84 Mcdonalds Malaysia With As Imple Yet Effective Ad To Ride The Michael Movie Wave!
Image source: AHImusic
#85 Lobster Tail Chair
Image source: howl_at_the_mood
#86 The Official Stanley Straw Cover Is In The Shape Of A Stanley
Image source: ashtoncarlson
#87 Ben Wiseman For The New Yorker ( January 2026)
Image source: NWxSW
#88 Sign That Calls For Church Service
Image source: mini_heart_attack
#89 Billboard Ad For Lingerie
Image source: kaputass
Follow Us