Slime Inspired By Dali

Inspired by the Surrealist work of Salvador Dali, ‘Slime’ embarks on a contemporary exploration of the irrational and creative mindset we experience when dreaming.

The slime moves through obscure, isolated environments. As a result, we are invited to question the narrative of the subject.

Though apparently static, the slime is ever-moving and exploring its own space. It continually adopts different moods and forms, depending on its structural challenge.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
