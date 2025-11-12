Slime Inspired By Dali

Inspired by the Surrealist work of Salvador Dali, ‘Slime’ embarks on a contemporary exploration of the irrational and creative mindset we experience when dreaming.
The slime moves through obscure, isolated environments. As a result, we are invited to question the narrative of the subject.
Though apparently static, the slime is ever-moving and exploring its own space. It continually adopts different moods and forms, depending on its structural challenge.
More info: jknowles.com
