Teacher Shows Veggie Tales To Kids At Daycare Then Lies About It, Frustrated Dad Starts A Battle That Gets Her Fired

Daycare is the best option for busy parents who aren’t able to supervise their own kids throughout the day but want them to be looked after well. This might only end up being a problem if the child carers and parents disagree about something fundamental and aren’t able to resolve it.
This is exactly what happened when one dad found out that the teacher at his son’s daycare was showing the children ‘Veggie Tales’ videos. This kept happening despite his complaints, which led him to launch an entire campaign against the woman.
More info: Reddit
Sometimes parents and teachers might end up in conflict over what’s best for the children, and these kinds of disputes might be harder to resolve
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The poster shared that when he found out that his son had been shown ‘Veggie Tales’ in his daycare, he questioned the teacher, who pretended she hadn’t done that
Image credits: VeggieTales Official / Youtube
Despite telling the teacher that he didn’t want his kid to be shown that show, it seemed to continue, so he emailed the administration about it several times
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Even though the teacher was later asked to take the ‘Veggie Tales’ tapes home, she still continued showing them to the kids, which forced the dad to take stronger action
Image credits: Real-Point-6474
Eventually, the man started a coalition against the teacher along with several parents, which ended up getting her fired, and turning everyone against him
Since the OP and his wife were quite busy, they had decided to enroll their son in a daycare so that he could be well taken care of. Unfortunately, they soon found out that his carer was showing him and the other children videos of the ‘Veggie Tales’ show, whose content the poster found quite inappropriate.
Although it might just seem like every other kids’ show, many parents take issue with the fact that it seems to have very strong underlying religious messages. That’s why, even though Veggie Tales may be celebrated for its wonderful moral stories, not every adult might be comfortable with it being played in educational or childcare institutions.
That’s exactly why this dad took such offense to his son being shown the show and decided to question his teacher about it. He was shocked when she tried to cover up the matter, and became even more frustrated when he kept complaining to the daycare administrator about it, and nothing was done.
It can be tough to deal with teachers or childminders who aren’t willing to listen to your point of view, which is why experts advise bringing up such issues in a public forum like a parent-teacher meeting. This can help other adults also get involved and come out in support, so that it’s not just you against a big administration or a mean teacher.
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
At first, the dad decided to take matters into his own hands, which is why he kept emailing the daycare’s administration whenever he learned that his kid was being shown Veggie Tales. After the constant back and forth, eventually the teacher was told to take the show’s tapes home with her and not to bring them to school.
The problem is that she still continued to show the children the videos, and the poster found out about it yet again. This time, he decided to play it smart and catch the woman red-handed, and used that evidence to rally several other parents behind him. They then formed an ‘anti-Veggie Tales coalition’ that ended up getting the teacher fired.
Although it might be incredibly satisfying to take such strong action in situations like this, it’s also important to understand the other person’s point of view. In some cases, the teachers or educators might have a valid reason to push for certain activities or shows for the kids, so parents should proceed with kindness rather than hate.
It’s clear that the poster was quite frustrated by being ignored by the daycare for so long, which is why he felt glad when the woman ended up getting fired. Unfortunately for him, the other parents felt guilty that the teacher lost her job, and they started hating him for having started the coalition in the first place.
What do you think about the dad’s actions, and what would you have done if you were in his place? Do share your honest opinions on this story.
Most people sided with the poster and were glad that he stood his ground against the teacher, who kept lying about showing the show to kids
Follow Us