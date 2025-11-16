30 Smells People Willingly Admit They Love, As Shared In This Online Thread

Humans are intricate creatures; we’re all made of roughly the same parts, yet among nearly 8 billion of us, you won’t find a person like yourself. Just think about it: we’re almost ready to jump for joy when we meet someone who shares our interests or has the same tolerance for spicy foods. 

That said, have you ever wondered why we like what we like? Well, societal influences and genes play a vital role in determining our traits, actions, and preferences. For instance, some folks are fond of classical music, whereas others are at their happiest when they listen to the Top 40; some of us are great at math, while others have struggled with comprehending educational material for their entire lives. The list could go on and on – however, what’s interesting is that those preferences are not always mundane and banal, and sometimes we find ourselves liking the strangest things ever. 

What’s a weird smell you’re willing to admit you like?” – this netizen turned to one of Reddit’s most thought-provoking communities and asked its members to reveal what odd smells they secretly like. The thread has managed to receive nearly 34K upvotes, as well as 36.2K comments and intriguing answers.

More info: Reddit

#1 The Smell Of Old Books

old books

I got my hands on a book from 1743 – a gift from an old lady who wanted to throw it away (!!!) and this was really amazing smell.

Image source: Ill_Literature2240, David Flores

#2 The Smell Of Matches After The Flame Goes Out

Matches after the flame goes out

Image source: makeful, Bastian

#3 The Smell Of A Hot Parking Lot When It First Starts To Rain

Hot parking lot when it first starts to rain

Image source: TheUSForestService, Rene Schwietzke

#4 The Smell Of Sawdust

Sawdust

Image source: Conscious_Art_9134, Andreanna Moya Photography

#5 The Clean Laundry Smell From External Dryer Vents

That clean laundry smell from external dryer vents.

Image source: CrimsonSuede, Finn Terman Frederiksen

#6 The Smell Of The Inside Binding Of A New Paperback Book

The inside binding of a new paperback book. It smells so clean.

Image source: MrLanesLament, aehdeschaine

#7 The Smell Of The Smoke Fireworks Leave Behind

The smoke fireworks leave behind. One of my favorite smells.

Image source: iambender0811, zyxwvuu

#8 The Smell Of Timothy Hay

Not sure if it qualifies as weird, but the smell of Timothy Hay is very pleasant to me.

Image source: ToTheMax47, Wendy Harman

#9 The Smell Of Paper

Ah, back in the old days, the smell of papers that the teacher handed out that were fresh off those old hand-cranked mimeograph machines. The solvent. Mmmm.

Image source: whazzup_bitches, stacyinbody

#10 That Smell When You Walk Into A Hotel With A Pool

That smell when you walk into a hotel with a pool

Image source: EducationAlone1663, Pedro Szekely

#11 The Smell Of Sharpies

sharpie permanent markers. i’ve always liked the smell of them since i was a little kid and i don’t know why. it’s like the smell activates all of my senses

Image source: peppapigscocaine, Mike Mozart

#12 The Smell Of Water Coming Out Of A Garden Hose

Water coming out of a garden hose. The combination of polyurethane and the metallic ozoneness of the water is heaven.

Image source: coffeebuzzbuzzz, Paula Whidden

#13 The Smell Of Cooked White Rice

The smell of cooked white rice

Image source: VehicleInitial6249, randychiu

#14 The Smell Of A Dog

The smell of my dog, ik it sounds weird but he smells like coffee and I like coffee.

Image source: ActuallyJustADude

#15 The Smell Of Other People’s Houses

I dont know if this counts, where I used to live is very common to hug people all the time, and if I have been in someone’s home before, the place would have a particular smell, and almost everytime I would hug them, they would smell like their home. It always felt good to make that association, it was comforting somehow.

Image source: Montpierce, Bradford Fults

#16 The Smell Of New Tires

New tires in the shop

Image source: SuvenPan, Riley

#17 The Smell Of That Blue Copy Ink From Grade School

Fired cap gun…..and that blue copy ink from grade school.

Image source: mienshin, Patrick Hoesly

#18 The Smell Of Fresh Asphalt

Fresh asphalt…also gasoline

Image source: hotmixasphalt, Toshiyuki IMAI

#19 The Smell Of Pool Floats

Pvc pool toys when you’re unfolding them before you blow them up

Image source: NoticeWhenUAreHappy, Secard Pools

#20 The Smell Of Water In Boat-Based Rides At Theme Parks

The smell of the water in boat-based rides at theme parks

Image source: EarthSmart3573, simon17964

#21 The Smell Of Freshly Opened Tennis Balls

Freshly opened tennis balls, the smell of AC right when it turns on in a car on a hot day, the smell of a Home Depot or Lowes, cat fur right after they clean it.

Image source: aztechfilm, superscheeli

#22 The Smell Of Chlorine

Chlorine. Reminds me of hotel swimming pools.

You’ve all pointed out that it’s pee I’m smelling, and I’m cool with that. Still like the smell

Image source: Thejudojeff

#23 The Smell Of Disney VHS Cases

I remember liking the smell of Disney VHS cases

Image source: AtlUtdGold, Marian Ladiona

#24 The Smell Of Whiteboard Markers

White board markers. And single use lenses wipes. Honestly anything chemical smelling.

Image source: Excellent_Donkey8067, Ivan Radic

#25 The Smell Of Home Depot

The smell of Home Depot

Image source: lanuevagringa, Mike Mozart

#26 The Smell Of Church Candles

Church candles. You know when you walk into a church and they’re burning those long tapered white/off-white candles? And there’s that indistinct-but-waxy scent wafting through the air.

That scent.

Image source: SilverShadow5

#27 The Smell Of WD-40

WD-40

Image source: After_Homework_8654, Mike Mozart

#28 The Smell Of The Basement

I love the smell of basement- which I don’t know if is weird, but I’m the only one I know who likes it.

Image source: AmeliaUsesReddit, Kim Siever

#29 The Smell Of Brand-New Tech Gadgets

The smell of brand new tech gadgets. It smells technology.
Whenever I buy a new mouse or keyboard (it is especially true for logitech products I don’t know if it is a general thing) I sniff them as long as I can detect that sweet plastic-y, ultra clean smelling goodness.

Image source: bobisz

#30 The Smell Of Windex

Windex

Image source: AlessandroTheGr8

