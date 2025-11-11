Unique Flower Photography Unlike Anything You’ve Seen Before

Macro photographer, Paul Barson captures photos of everyday flowering plants and turns his photo ideas into magical emotive artworks.
Paul creates flower photography artworks, unlike any others with his creative use of color and light, using only a modest entry-level camera and macro lens.
“I’ve always loved macro photography. The saying is that ‘beauty is in the eye of the beholder’ and if you truly look and not just see, there is the beauty of nature all around. Macro photography makes me look at and appreciate the world in a totally different way, appreciate those things that most people wouldn’t even notice and would walk right by.”
All of his beautiful photos are taken in the best studio money can’t buy…in the colorful flowers’ natural environment, the great outdoors. Shots are then processed with the use of only Lightroom, music, and a cup of real English tea. Paul shoots with a Canon T3i paired with a Canon 100mm Macro 2.8.
More info: paulbarson.com
